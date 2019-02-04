Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG and Andrew Alliance Sign Co-Marketing Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 01:01am EST

GENEVA, February 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG and Andrew Alliance today announced they have signed an agreement stating that they are working together to develop an automated solution for the preparation of transfection grade plasmid DNA.  Under the co-marketing agreement, Macherey-Nagel will combine its existing NucleoBond® Xtra Midi kits with Andrew Alliance's OneLab software platform and Andrew+ robot.

"Dr. Achim Leitzke (General Manager Sales and Marketing, MACHEREY-NAGEL, Germany) stated "Biotechnology in general and biomedical and biopharmaceutical research in particular are increasingly moving towards workflow automation, freeing up valuable human resources for creative and productive work. Further, reliability and traceability are gaining in importance. As a pioneer in the technology of nucleic acid purification, MACHEREY-NAGEL has extensive experience in automated plasmid preps. Likewise, throughout the years, we have always provided innovative solutions and state of the art methods in the field of plasmid midi processing based on anion exchange chromatography. In order to remain on the cutting edge of a rapidly evolving market, we need a reliable and competent automation partner. We believe that we have found such a partner in Andrew Alliance and that together, our experts can develop a truly great product for automated plasmid midi prep processing."

Piero Zucchelli, CEO and Co-Founder of Andrew Alliance stated, "Having transfection grade plasmid DNA available is critical to many of today's high value biopharmaceutical applications.  Working with Macherey-Nagel and their proven anion-exchange technology will allow us to develop a cost effective automation solution for this important process."

For more information about the Macherey-Nagel NucleoBond® technology, visit http://www.mn-net.com

For more information about Andrew Alliance, OneLab and the Andrew+, please contact contact@andrewalliance.com       

SOURCE Andrew Alliance SA


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:24aSUI GAS CONSUMERS ALLOWED TO PAY INFLATED BILLS IN INSTALLMENTS : Ghulam Sarwar Khan
AQ
02:21aFLYBE : gives shareholders vote on ousting chairman
RE
02:19aEURONAV : Paddy Rodgers to step down as Euronav CEO in 2019
AQ
02:17aFollicum's new topical formulation of FOL-005 results in increased hair growth on a par with leading commercial product
AQ
02:16aINDIVIOR : to sell rights on Sai Bo Song tablet in China to Pukang
RE
02:16aNORDECON : Construction contract (Jõhvi Army Base barracks)
AQ
02:16aTALLINK GRUPP : Changes in the Management Board
AQ
02:16aGOLDPLAT : Operational Update
AQ
02:16aAGEAS : receives favourable judgment from the Brussels Court of Appeal in the MCS case
GL
02:13aHSBC, Goldman Sachs Back UK Open-Banking Startup Bud
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.