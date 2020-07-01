Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies Hires Priyanka Garg as Portfolio Management Head

New Managing Director Position Oversees Debt Portfolio Across Multiple Vehicles

Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies (MRECS) has hired Priyanka Garg as Managing Director to lead Portfolio Management efforts for the firm, a newly-created position to oversee its extensive debt portfolio, which includes whole loan, mezzanine loan, preferred equity and CRE debt securities investments across multiple vehicles. In addition, Ms. Garg will be a member of the MRECS Investment Committee. CEO Richard Mack said: “We feel very fortunate to have found such an experienced executive who carries both proven investment acumen and a concrete leadership track record. Priyanka brings more than 20 years of hands-on real estate investment management skills and experience to our organization. We are excited about Priyanka’s future contributions to our continued growth and top-tier service to our clients, borrowers and lenders.”

Ms. Garg most recently spent 9 years as Chief Operating Officer of Treeview Real Estate Advisors, which has invested in office, industrial and multifamily assets across the U.S. Prior to this, Ms. Garg was a Principal at Westbrook Partners, a private equity real estate firm where she was responsible for investments across equity, debt, and opportunistic strategies. Earlier in her career, Ms. Garg spent time at Perry Capital Real Estate Partners, Goldman Sachs and its Whitehall Real Estate Funds group. Ms. Garg earned a BS in Economics from the Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania, a Master’s degree in Education from Stanford University School of Education, and an MBA from Stanford University School of Business.

