Mackay Regional Council : Casey Avenue upgrades enter stage two

The first stage of upgrades to Casey Avenue are almost complete.

The work involved upgrading the northern end of Casey Avenue between Leisure Street and Bridge Road.

Stage two will commence next week, as soon as the finishing touches to stage one are finalised.

During stage two Casey Avenue will be reduced to single-lane traffic between Leisure Street and the Mackay Museum and traffic management will be on-site.

Street parking will be unavailable during construction and motorists are asked to take advantage of the extra parking provided in Leisure Street carpark.

Stage two will be completed by October, weather permitting.

Stage three will involve the upgrade of the roundabout on the Bridge Road and Casey Avenue intersection, with work scheduled to commence in October and wrap up in December 2018, weather permitting.

Council apologises for any inconvenience caused by these necessary upgrades.

This project has been funded by the Queensland Government's $200 million Works for Queensland program.

For more details on this project visit www.mackay.qld.gov.au/caseyave.