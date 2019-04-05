Mackay Regional Council : Sugar Shed shows true spirit

Coming up against the country's best spirits, Sarina Sugar Shed has brought home more 'sweet' accolades for the Mackay region.

The Australian Distilled Spirits Awards were held on Thursday (April 4) at St Kilda where the top distillers were recognised from across the country.

More than 300 Australian whiskies, gins, vodkas, brandies, rums, liqueurs, alternative spirits and bitters were judged a month earlier at the Melbourne Showgrounds, with the results announced on Thursday night.

Sarina Sugar Shed won three awards, including silver for the Colonial Spiced rum, which was released in October last year; silver for the Sarina Rum Liqueur 2016 Celebration edition; and bronze for the Sugar Shed Rum.

Councillor Karen May said the Australian Distilled Spirits Awards are the only national spirits award held in Australia.

'To receive three national distillery awards is great recognition for the hard work of all the incredible staff and volunteers at the Sugar Shed,' Cr Karen May said.

Since 2015, Sarina Sugar Shed has won more than 20 awards for the region at a local, state and national level and was welcomed into Queensland Tourism's prestigious Hall of Fame in 2017 for winning gold in Excellence in Food Tourism three years running.

Sarina Sugar Shed produces the award-winning Sugar Shed Rum and liqueurs, made from locally grown sugar cane and processed in Australia's only miniature sugar mill and distillery.

A full list of Sugar Shed awards and award-winning products can be found on their website - www.sarinasugarshed.com.au