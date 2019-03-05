MackeyRMS : Announces APAC Expansion

DGAP-News: MackeyRMS / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Leading RMS provider names industry veteran Nathan Walker to newly created post

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2019 / MackeyRMS, the leading provider of next-generation research management software, announced the appointment of industry veteran Nathan Walker to a newly created position overseeing Asia-Pacific (APAC) business development to build on the company's strategic plan for global expansion.

Mr. Walker joins Mackey from Thomson Reuters, where he worked with asset owners and managers on research unbundling and building-out research capabilities as Head of Market Development, Investment & Advisory, Pacific. He previously oversaw the expansion of a leading electronic trading provider, TradingScreen, to Singapore and Sydney. Walker also spent a number of years working with traditional asset managers, sovereign wealth funds and hedge funds on front-office trading and research solutions as a Bloomberg Sales Team Leader in Singapore and Sydney.

''We are thrilled to have Nathan Walker represent our team in Asia Pacific. His deep understanding of the workflow relationship between research and trading across APAC-based institutions is unrivaled, and I look forward to working alongside him as we expand our footprint in the region,'' said Chris Mackey, Founder and CEO of MackeyRMS.

With over 25 years' experience in investment management technology, Walker is well-suited to build upon Mackey's early success in the APAC region. ''I am extremely pleased to join Mackey at this time and help expand their business across the Asia-Pacific. Asset owners and managers here have been focusing on streamlining their research workflow to become more productive,'' said Walker.

Walker comes to Mackey following a year that saw the company double investment management clients' assets under management to over $2 trillion. Mackey's global client roster boasts asset managers, fund of funds and hedge funds, while its end-users reside in over 30 countries.

About MackeyRMS

MackeyRMS? is leading SaaS-based research management software optimized for investment professionals. Highly automated and ultra-portable, MackeyRMS works with users' existing devices and applications to seamlessly aggregate and organize both external and proprietary research content. For more information, please visit: www.mackeyrms.com

