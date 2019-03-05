Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MackeyRMS : Announces APAC Expansion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 08:05pm EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP-News: MackeyRMS / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MackeyRMS Announces APAC Expansion

06.03.2019 / 02:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leading RMS provider names industry veteran Nathan Walker to newly created post

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2019 / MackeyRMS, the leading provider of next-generation research management software, announced the appointment of industry veteran Nathan Walker to a newly created position overseeing Asia-Pacific (APAC) business development to build on the company's strategic plan for global expansion.

Mr. Walker joins Mackey from Thomson Reuters, where he worked with asset owners and managers on research unbundling and building-out research capabilities as Head of Market Development, Investment & Advisory, Pacific. He previously oversaw the expansion of a leading electronic trading provider, TradingScreen, to Singapore and Sydney. Walker also spent a number of years working with traditional asset managers, sovereign wealth funds and hedge funds on front-office trading and research solutions as a Bloomberg Sales Team Leader in Singapore and Sydney.

''We are thrilled to have Nathan Walker represent our team in Asia Pacific. His deep understanding of the workflow relationship between research and trading across APAC-based institutions is unrivaled, and I look forward to working alongside him as we expand our footprint in the region,'' said Chris Mackey, Founder and CEO of MackeyRMS.

With over 25 years' experience in investment management technology, Walker is well-suited to build upon Mackey's early success in the APAC region. ''I am extremely pleased to join Mackey at this time and help expand their business across the Asia-Pacific. Asset owners and managers here have been focusing on streamlining their research workflow to become more productive,'' said Walker.

Walker comes to Mackey following a year that saw the company double investment management clients' assets under management to over $2 trillion. Mackey's global client roster boasts asset managers, fund of funds and hedge funds, while its end-users reside in over 30 countries.

About MackeyRMS

MackeyRMS? is leading SaaS-based research management software optimized for investment professionals. Highly automated and ultra-portable, MackeyRMS works with users' existing devices and applications to seamlessly aggregate and organize both external and proprietary research content. For more information, please visit: www.mackeyrms.com

Contacts:

Media

Lauren Herman
Caliber Corporate Advisers
lauren@calibercorporate.com
+1-952-221-4615

Sales

Nathan Walker
Institutional Sales Manager - APAC, MackeyRMS
nathan@mackeycorp.com
+61-488-999-840

SOURCE: MackeyRMS


06.03.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MackeyRMS
United States

 
End of News DGAP News Service

784303  06.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=784303&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:20pOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : QSE in partnership deal with Ooredoo Ride of Champions
AQ
08:20pIQ WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND ITS GEOGRAPHICAL FOOTPRINT : Al Kaabi
AQ
08:20pEXXON MOBIL : Al Shaqab, ExxonMobil Qatar sign sponsorship agreement
AQ
08:20pInvitae Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
PR
08:19pATLAS FOR LAND RECLAMATION AND AGRICULTURAL PROCCSSING : Investment & Food Industries (ALRA.CA) Release Concerning a Client's Shares
AQ
08:19pAL WATANIAH TOWERS : ABRAJ) sets 2019-03-28 as a date of its Board of Directors meeting.
AQ
08:19pEMAAR MISR FOR DEVELOPMENT SAE : Pharos Research maintains ‘Overweight' on Emaar Misr
AQ
08:19pSIDI KERIR PETROCHEMICALS : Release from Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals (SKPC.CA) Concerning the invitation of the AGM
AQ
08:19pINTEGRATED ENGINEERING E : Release from Integrated Engineering Group S.A.E (INEG.CA) Regarding the AGM (NILEX)
AQ
08:19pTELECOM EGYPT : Release From Telecom Egypt (ETEL.CA) Regarding the AGM & EGM
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP : DEXUS PROPERTY : New Tiffany & Co. Sydney flagship opens its doors
2NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC : NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Auditor Resignation and Provides Corporate Update
3WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC : GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
4BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LTD : BLACK DIAMOND : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
5THOR MINING PLC : THOR MINING : Strategic Development - Australian Copper Interests

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.