Mackinac Partners : promotes Matthew Beresh, Craig Boucher, and Matthew Pascucci to Senior Managing Director, announces new Directors

Mackinac Partners, a leading operational turnaround, restructuring and financial advisory firm, announced the promotion of Matthew Beresh, Craig Boucher and Matthew Pascucci to Senior Managing Director.

Beresh, a sixteen-year employee of Mackinac Partners, has been an integral part of the firm, leading many key engagements in interim management and senior advisory roles for turnaround and restructuring matters and M&A growth initiatives. Beresh has helped deliver strong long-term value in the firm’s hospitality and leisure practice and has played a key role in the development of the firm’s Chicago office.

Boucher, based in the Northeast, has more than 20 years of restructuring, interim management and operational turnaround experience. He has guided companies through complex business challenges, out-of-court restructurings and Chapter 11 proceedings. Boucher has led several key retail and consumer products engagements and has been instrumental in the firm’s continued growth across these sectors.

Pascucci, based in Boston, has more than 15 years of financial advisory, restructuring and turnaround experience and has been a strong asset in the firm’s growth in the Northeast. Pascucci has served in key CRO and interim management roles and has helped deliver strong value for stakeholders in restructurings and turnarounds, including supporting the firm’s continued growth across industrial and manufacturing sectors.

“Matt, Craig and Matt have all served in strong leadership roles delivering value for clients and stakeholders over the years. They have been stewards in the development of innovative solutions and have helped drive our business and growth,” Mackinac Partners Co-Founder and Managing Partner Jim Weissenborn said. “We are very proud of them for their accomplishments and wish them continued success in their new roles.”

Mackinac Partners also announced the promotion of James Kreuger and Matthew Rouse to Director in the firm’s Turnaround and Restructuring practice and Katherine Johnston to Director in the firm’s Investigations, Risk and Dispute Advisory practice.

Kreuger, based in Los Angeles, has served in key roles across multiple successful transactions and turnarounds with many of the firm’s restaurant and franchise clients. Rouse, based in Dallas, has provided strong financial and operational support for key restructurings, turnarounds and financial performance improvement initiatives across sectors. Johnston, based in Michigan, has helped deliver strong corporate security, business intelligence, and background research solutions for key clients.

About Mackinac Partners

Mackinac Partners is a nationally recognized turnaround, restructuring and financial advisory firm serving companies and their stakeholders across a wide spectrum of industries and sizes. Mackinac Partners provides clients with C-level and seasoned professionals who have deep expertise in overcoming liquidity and operational challenges, creating value, improving company performance, driving new growth and reducing risks. We have offices in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit and Los Angeles, and our core services include CRO and restructuring advisory, turnaround and interim management, M&A advisory, brand performance improvement, investigations and forensics, corporate security, litigation support and dispute advisory services. We have a twenty-year history of working with clients and firmly believe in developing long-lasting relationships by delivering strong results.

For additional information, please visit: www.mackinacpartners.com. If there is a specific situation or inquiry you would like to discuss, please contact us at (248) 258-6900 or email us at: http://www.mackinacpartners.com/contact/.

