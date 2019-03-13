Macklemore to Be Honored at 2019 MusiCares® Concert for Recovery Presented by Amazon Music

MusiCares®, an affiliated charity of the
Recording Academy™, announced today that the 2019 MusiCares
Concert For Recovery will honor multi-GRAMMY®
winner Macklemore on Thursday, May 16 at The Novo
at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Macklemore will receive
the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award in recognition of his significant
dedication to and support of MusiCares and his commitment to helping
others in the addiction recovery process. The Concert For Recovery will
feature Joel McHale as the host. The evening will also present a
tribute to Mac Miller, and will close with a special performance
by Macklemore. Additional performers will be announced shortly.
The event, presented by Amazon Music, will benefit MusiCares,
which has earned a four-star rating from Charity Navigator for five
consecutive years. MusiCares ensures music people have a place to
turn in times of financial, medical, and personal need, and
provides members of the music community access to addiction recovery
resources and programs.
This special tribute concert offers tiered pricing with tickets that
include a VIP dinner buffet:
-
Platinum Cabaret Floor Seating for four for $5,000
-
Platinum Individual Cabaret Floor Seats for $1,250
-
Highboy Individual Cabaret Floor Seats for $500
-
VIP Balcony Seating–Front Row for $150*
-
VIP Balcony Seating for $100*
*Does not include buffet
Contact Wynnie Wynn for ticket information at wynnie.wynn@musicares.org
or 310.581.8659, or visit the ticket form here.
General Admission Balcony Seats priced at $49/$39/$29 per
person are available exclusively through AXS via www.axs.com.
"Macklemore's artistic gifts are clearly recognized, as evidenced by the
celebration of his music by fans all around the world," said Neil
Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy and MusiCares. "In
addition to his musical contributions, we're honoring him for what he
has done since the beginning of his career—shine a light on his own
struggles with addiction as a beacon of hope for those who suffer. It is
a powerful testament to his talent and his generosity of spirit."
"Addiction is a disease that can affect anyone, and it takes resources
and support to heal. For me, recovery is a daily priority; without my
sobriety everything I care about is at risk," said Macklemore. "I’m
honored to support MusiCares in providing members of the music community
who are suffering from addiction with the crucial services and resources
they need."
A lifelong Seattle resident, Macklemore has always believed in using his
platform, resources, and creative pursuits to have an impact on social
justice issues. Along with Ryan Lewis, Macklemore launched the Residency
program in 2015, which has since become one of the preeminent
opportunities for young aspiring artists in the region. For his support
of marriage equality and human rights, Macklemore was honored with the
ACLU of Washington's Civil Libertarian Award in October of 2014. Drawing
on his personal battles with drugs and alcohol, Macklemore has
consistently used his art and platform to raise awareness around issues
of addiction and recovery. In 2016, he executive produced and was
featured alongside former President Barack Obama in a MTV documentary
called Prescription for Change, a film about America's opioid
epidemic and solutions to address the issue. He's seen nationally and
internationally as one of the most outspoken advocates for recovery and
issues of addiction, while partnering with a number of organizations
dedicated to the issue, including Facing Addiction, Recovery Café,
Seattle's Union Gospel Mission, Youth Care, and Above the Noise.
Over the course of the last fiscal year, MusiCares provided
more than $6.5 million dollars to approximately 8,600 members of the
music industry—the largest number of clients served and dollars
distributed in a single year in the charity's history. Established
in 1989 by the Recording Academy, MusiCares offers health and
human services and programs to members of the music
community, including emergency financial assistance for basic
living expenses such as rent, utilities, and car payments; medical
expenses, including doctor, dentist and hospital bills; and treatment
for HIV/AIDS, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, hepatitis C, and
other critical illnesses. MusiCares offers nationwide educational
workshops covering a variety of subjects, including financial,
legal, medical, and substance abuse issues, and programs in
collaboration with health care professionals that provide services such
as flu shots, hearing tests, and medical/dental screenings. MusiCares
provides access to addiction recovery treatment and sober living
resources for members of the music community. Staffed by qualified
chemical dependency and intervention specialists, MusiCares offers Safe
Harbor Room® support, sponsored in part by the Bohemian
Foundation, to provide a network to those in recovery while they are
participating in the production of televised music shows and other major
music events. MusiCares holds weekly addiction support groups for
people to discuss how to best cope with the issues surrounding the
recovery process.
ABOUT MUSICARES
A friend and ally of the music community, MusiCares was established by
the Recording Academy to safeguard the health and well-being of all
music people. A four-star charity and safety net in times of need,
MusiCares offers confidential preventative, recovery, and emergency
programs to address financial, medical, and personal health issues.
Through the generosity of our donors and volunteer professionals, our
dedicated team works across the country to ensure the music community
has the resources and support it needs.
For more information, visit www.musicares.org,
ABOUT AMAZON MUSIC
Amazon Music reimagines music listening by enabling customers to unlock
millions of songs and thousands of curated playlists and stations with
their voice. Amazon Music provides unlimited access to new releases and
classic hits across iOS and Android mobile devices, PC, Mac, Echo, and
Alexa-enabled devices including Fire TV and more. With Amazon Music,
Prime members have access to ad-free listening of 2 million songs at no
additional cost to their membership. Listeners can also enjoy the
premium subscription service, Amazon Music Unlimited, which provides
access to more than 50 million songs and the latest new releases.
Engaging with music has never been more natural, simple, and fun. For
more information, visit amazonmusic.com
or download the Amazon Music app.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005279/en/