Macon Bibb GA : Recap of March 19, 2019 Macon-Bibb County Commission Meeting

[Attachment][Attachment]

[Attachment][Attachment]

At the Macon-Bibb County Commission Meeting on March 19, 2019, Pastor Carlos L. Kelly from Beulahland Bible Church delivered the prayer to start the meeting. Mayor Robert Reichert led everyone in attendance in the Pledge of Allegiance.

[Attachment] Also at the meeting, A POW/MIA flag was presented to the Commission tonight. It will fly in front of Government Center and will be raised in a ceremony on Tuesday, March 26.

AGENDA ITEMS

[Attachment][Attachment][Attachment][Attachment]

New hotels, lofts, retail space, and parking decks are another step closer to reality after Commissioners approved a Master Development Agreement with the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority and MMI-Thornton, LLC. Read more, and see renderings of the project by clicking here.

[Attachment]Commissioners reappointed Mike Kaplan as the fifth member of the Macon-Bibb Board of Elections.

[Attachment]The Board approved request for the Macon Water Authority to provide a Stormwater Management Program, including operations, maintenance, development, repairs, and more. Read more about it in the Commission Resolution here.

Commissioners approved the transfer of funds in the District Attorney's Office from salaries to contract services.

[Attachment][Attachment]

The Board of Commissioners approved a contract with Swicegood & Associates for services related to Opportunity Zones. Funds come from a Knight Foundation grant. Read more about it here.

[Attachment][Attachment]

Commissioners approved a contract with Waters & Son Construction & Paving for Henderson Stadium's new football field drainage and turf.

[Attachment]Commissioners authorized negotiations and/or the condemnation of 223 Schell Avenue, with funding coming from the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority.

The Board of Commissioners requested a Macon Area Transportation Study Policy Committee to adopt a policy supporting the completion of road improvements along Jeffersonville Road from Recreation Road to U.S. Highway 80.

The board approved an agreement with Tyler Technologies, Inc. for licenses relating to Public Safety Software. The $254,800 will come out of the I.T. Department's budget for software licenses. Read more about it here.