Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Macon Bibb GA : Recap of March 19, 2019 Macon-Bibb County Commission Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 11:05pm EDT

[Attachment][Attachment]

[Attachment][Attachment]

At the Macon-Bibb County Commission Meeting on March 19, 2019, Pastor Carlos L. Kelly from Beulahland Bible Church delivered the prayer to start the meeting. Mayor Robert Reichert led everyone in attendance in the Pledge of Allegiance.

[Attachment] Also at the meeting, A POW/MIA flag was presented to the Commission tonight. It will fly in front of Government Center and will be raised in a ceremony on Tuesday, March 26.

AGENDA ITEMS

[Attachment][Attachment][Attachment][Attachment]

New hotels, lofts, retail space, and parking decks are another step closer to reality after Commissioners approved a Master Development Agreement with the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority and MMI-Thornton, LLC. Read more, and see renderings of the project by clicking here.

[Attachment]Commissioners reappointed Mike Kaplan as the fifth member of the Macon-Bibb Board of Elections.

[Attachment]The Board approved request for the Macon Water Authority to provide a Stormwater Management Program, including operations, maintenance, development, repairs, and more. Read more about it in the Commission Resolution here.

Commissioners approved the transfer of funds in the District Attorney's Office from salaries to contract services.

[Attachment][Attachment]

The Board of Commissioners approved a contract with Swicegood & Associates for services related to Opportunity Zones. Funds come from a Knight Foundation grant. Read more about it here.

[Attachment][Attachment]

Commissioners approved a contract with Waters & Son Construction & Paving for Henderson Stadium's new football field drainage and turf.

[Attachment]Commissioners authorized negotiations and/or the condemnation of 223 Schell Avenue, with funding coming from the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority.

The Board of Commissioners requested a Macon Area Transportation Study Policy Committee to adopt a policy supporting the completion of road improvements along Jeffersonville Road from Recreation Road to U.S. Highway 80.

The board approved an agreement with Tyler Technologies, Inc. for licenses relating to Public Safety Software. The $254,800 will come out of the I.T. Department's budget for software licenses. Read more about it here.

Disclaimer

Macon-Bibb, GA published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 03:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20aSome local, foreign firms eye Malaysia Airlines, PM says
RE
12:20aGREATER GEELONG CITY COUNCIL : Explore your horizons
PU
12:18aSome local, foreign firms eye Malaysia Airlines, PM says
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall on report of possible trade talk friction
RE
03/19Asian shares slip from six-month high ahead of Fed policy decision
RE
03/19MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Myanmar-Thai No.2 Friendship Bridge to open on March 19th
PU
03/19Samsung Elec sees green shoots in China smartphone business - co-CEO
RE
03/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Stakes rise for Boeing as EU, Canada step up scrutiny of 737 MAX after crashes
2AMAZON.COM : Google announces browser-based streaming game service
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Second U.S. jury finds Bayer's Roundup caused cancer
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Music hits low pitch after first earnings report exposes costs
5FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : cuts profit forecast again on economy, Express woes
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.