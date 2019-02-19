Macquarie Capital Venture Studio Announces Commitments in Three InfraTech Companies

Macquarie
Capital Venture Studio (MCVS), a platform launched by Macquarie
Capital and R/GA Ventures to drive innovation at the intersection of
infrastructure and technology, today announced the addition of three
companies to the portfolio – AirMap, Inc., Envoy Technologies and
Teralytic Inc. These InfraTech companies were selected for their ability
to significantly increase efficiency, sustainability and efficacy across
infrastructure and real assets. As part of MCVS, Macquarie Capital and
R/GA will work with each business to enhance the commercialization and
distribution, and awareness of their technologies.
MCVS will also leverage Macquarie Capital’s network for deployment
opportunities and future investment. R/GA will develop and execute a
product and brand assessment for each company and prepare them for
future milestones, including pitching and business development.
The three additions to the studio named today include:
-
AirMap
is a leading airspace management platform for drones. Industry
developers, drone operators, and airspace managers rely on AirMap’s
airspace intelligence and services to fly safely and communicate in
low-altitude airspace. AirMap unlocks safe, efficient, and scalable
operations by connecting the world’s drones to airspace authorities
through an open platform of APIs and SDKs, with integrations by top
drone manufacturers and solution providers in over 25 countries.
AirMap is a leader in delivering technology solutions for UAS Traffic
Management (UTM) and U-space to enable safe and responsible drone
operations at scale.
-
Envoy
Technologies is a provider of turnkey electric vehicle-sharing
services, offering on-demand vehicles where people live, work and stay
(i.e. apartments, student housing, office campuses, co-working spaces,
hotels and municipalities). Envoy equips real estate owners and
operators with a new and innovative way to enhance the lifestyle of
their tenants, members and guests by providing mobility as an amenity
while also providing forward-thinking municipalities electric vehicles
on demand for their residents.
-
Teralytic
is a soil analytics company that makes it easy for farmers to grow
more using less, while reducing the environmental impact of
agriculture. Teralytic’s wireless probe contains sensors to constantly
monitor 26 data points across soil conditions, such as moisture,
salinity, and nutrient levels. These datapoints are then fed back
real-time into a cloud-analytics platform where machine learning and
AI technology generate insights and recommendations for agronomists
and farmers. This allows fertilizer and water use to be reduced 5%-45%
while increasing yields.
“These companies have developed solutions that significantly optimize
infrastructure and real assets and have the potential to transform their
respective end markets,” said Stephan Feilhauer, Senior Vice President
at Macquarie Capital. “With their participation in MCVS, they will not
only receive growth capital, but also access to Macquarie Capital’s
global network of expertise, assets and clients at the intersection of
infrastructure and technology. We look forward to supporting these
exceptional companies as they continue to scale.”
The three companies named today comprise the third module of MCVS.
Companies selected in the first module were Sunfolding
(redesigned solar axis trackers), Zero
Mass Water, Inc. (producing water from sunlight and air) and Hangar,
Inc. (software platform for drone inspection). Companies in the
second module were FreeWire
Technologies (flexible EV charging solutions), Mission
Secure, Inc. (control system cybersecurity) and T-REX
Group, Inc., (data services and software for complex markets).
