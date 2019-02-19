Macquarie Capital Venture Studio Announces Commitments in Three InfraTech Companies

Macquarie Capital Venture Studio (MCVS), a platform launched by Macquarie Capital and R/GA Ventures to drive innovation at the intersection of infrastructure and technology, today announced the addition of three companies to the portfolio – AirMap, Inc., Envoy Technologies and Teralytic Inc. These InfraTech companies were selected for their ability to significantly increase efficiency, sustainability and efficacy across infrastructure and real assets. As part of MCVS, Macquarie Capital and R/GA will work with each business to enhance the commercialization and distribution, and awareness of their technologies.

MCVS will also leverage Macquarie Capital’s network for deployment opportunities and future investment. R/GA will develop and execute a product and brand assessment for each company and prepare them for future milestones, including pitching and business development.

The three additions to the studio named today include:

AirMap is a leading airspace management platform for drones. Industry developers, drone operators, and airspace managers rely on AirMap’s airspace intelligence and services to fly safely and communicate in low-altitude airspace. AirMap unlocks safe, efficient, and scalable operations by connecting the world’s drones to airspace authorities through an open platform of APIs and SDKs, with integrations by top drone manufacturers and solution providers in over 25 countries. AirMap is a leader in delivering technology solutions for UAS Traffic Management (UTM) and U-space to enable safe and responsible drone operations at scale.

Envoy Technologies is a provider of turnkey electric vehicle-sharing services, offering on-demand vehicles where people live, work and stay (i.e. apartments, student housing, office campuses, co-working spaces, hotels and municipalities). Envoy equips real estate owners and operators with a new and innovative way to enhance the lifestyle of their tenants, members and guests by providing mobility as an amenity while also providing forward-thinking municipalities electric vehicles on demand for their residents.

Teralytic is a soil analytics company that makes it easy for farmers to grow more using less, while reducing the environmental impact of agriculture. Teralytic’s wireless probe contains sensors to constantly monitor 26 data points across soil conditions, such as moisture, salinity, and nutrient levels. These datapoints are then fed back real-time into a cloud-analytics platform where machine learning and AI technology generate insights and recommendations for agronomists and farmers. This allows fertilizer and water use to be reduced 5%-45% while increasing yields.

“These companies have developed solutions that significantly optimize infrastructure and real assets and have the potential to transform their respective end markets,” said Stephan Feilhauer, Senior Vice President at Macquarie Capital. “With their participation in MCVS, they will not only receive growth capital, but also access to Macquarie Capital’s global network of expertise, assets and clients at the intersection of infrastructure and technology. We look forward to supporting these exceptional companies as they continue to scale.”

The three companies named today comprise the third module of MCVS. Companies selected in the first module were Sunfolding (redesigned solar axis trackers), Zero Mass Water, Inc. (producing water from sunlight and air) and Hangar, Inc. (software platform for drone inspection). Companies in the second module were FreeWire Technologies (flexible EV charging solutions), Mission Secure, Inc. (control system cybersecurity) and T-REX Group, Inc., (data services and software for complex markets).

