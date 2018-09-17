Macquarie Group : Launches $A50 Million Philanthropic Award to Mark Its 50th Anniversary in 2019

Macquarie Group today announced the Macquarie 50th Anniversary Award, a
$A50 million ($US36 million1) philanthropic commitment, to
initiate or build on bold ideas to address social need.
It is expected to be awarded to five non--profit organizations ($A10
million each) over a five-year period to fund projects globally that
will have a lasting community benefit. The winners will be selected by
the Macquarie Group Foundation who will also manage the program.
“Supporting the communities in which we live and work has been an
important part of Macquarie’s activities since our inception in 1969,”
said Macquarie Group Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Moore. “In that
time, our people have devoted thousands of hours to work with non-profit
organizations around the world and contributed over $A330 million to
drive social change at the local community level. We are delighted to
mark our 50th anniversary by extending this tradition with a
further $A50 million commitment to initiate or build on bold ideas which
address areas of social need.”
Macquarie Group Chief Executive Officer designate and Macquarie Group
Foundation Chair Shemara Wikramanayake said, “The Macquarie Group
Foundation’s activities have always been driven by our people whose
involvement in their communities is an important part of the work we
have done over the last five decades. We encourage non-profits to be
imaginative in their thinking about the enduring outcomes they can
achieve with this funding.”
To be eligible for the Award, applicants must be a registered non-profit
within the applicable country, must have a current annual revenue of
minimum $US2.75 million, and have audited financial statements and a
board of directors. They should propose a project that promises lasting
community benefit and with a defined approach to measuring its social
impact. The project should either be deliverable within a five-year
period, with funding to be released according to an agreed project
timeline, or demonstrate a strong sustainability model post funding
period.
Applications for the Award are open from today, September 17, 2018 and
will close on Friday, November 16, 2018. Finalists and winners will be
announced from May 2019.
The Award application and detailed eligibility criteria can be found on www.macquarie.com/50award.
About Macquarie Group
Macquarie Group (Macquarie) is a global provider of banking, financial,
advisory, investment and funds management services. Macquarie's main
business focus is making returns by providing a diversified range of
services to clients. Macquarie acts on behalf of institutional,
corporate and retail clients and counterparties around the world.
Founded in 1969, Macquarie operates in more than 70 office locations in
25 countries. Macquarie employs approximately 14,400 people and has
assets under management of more than $US381.8 billion (as of March 31,
2018).
About the Macquarie Group Foundation
In the year to 31 March 2018, the Macquarie Group Foundation, together
with Macquarie Group staff efforts, contributed more than $US21.7
million to over 1,500 community organisations around the world, while
more than 60,000 hours of voluntary community, including pro bono work
and community board positions, was contributed.
In the Americas, the Foundation focuses on college access, success and
career attainment for underrepresented youth, and is committed to
capacity building and collaboration in the non-profit sector more broadly.
The Foundation also significantly supports our staff who give back to a
wide variety of organizations and causes through their board service,
provision of pro bono services and volunteer time. Last year, our staff
donated more than 10,000 hours in volunteer service as well as
generously supported relief and rebuilding efforts following
unprecedented natural disasters.
Since it was established in 1985, the Macquarie Group Foundation and
Macquarie staff have contributed more than $US250 million globally.
1 Spot rates as at 14 September 2018
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005290/en/