Macquarie Infrastructure Partners IV and Netrality Management Acquire Netrality Data Centers

09/04/2019 | 08:10am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 30, 2019, Macquarie Infrastructure Partners IV (“MIP IV”) in partnership with Netrality’s management team acquired Netrality Data Centers (“Netrality”) from funds managed by Abrams Capital Management. MIP IV is a fund managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (“MIRA”), a division of the Macquarie Group. 

Netrality owns and operates facilities that act as data connectivity hubs in their respective markets for customers who need direct connections across multiple networks, clouds and other service providers. Netrality’s facilities also feature colocation, powered shell, and wholesale data center solutions.

“Netrality’s facilities represent a critical form of digital infrastructure. In addition to facilitating the operation of the public internet, the sites also allow companies to build direct private connections between networks, improving performance, reliability and security. We are very pleased to partner with Netrality’s experienced management team as we expand our portfolio of investments in communications infrastructure,” said Karl Kuchel, CEO of MIP IV.

“Partnering with MIRA’s highly experienced investment team affords Netrality the opportunity to leverage their sector and institutional relationships and provide access to significant growth capital to acquire new properties and businesses that are complementary to our current portfolio,” said Gerald Marshall, CEO of Netrality Data Centers. “We look forward to collaborating with our new partners to continue to grow our platform.”

Advisors
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisor to the MIP IV and Netrality management team partnership. White & Case LLP served as legal counsel to MIP IV.  Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP and Kurtz & Revness PC served as legal counsel to management. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP acted as legal counsel to the seller.

To learn more about Netrality Data Centers, visit www.netrality.com

About Netrality Data Centers
Netrality owns and operates strategic interconnected data centers and meet me rooms, providing a mix of colocation, powered shell and wholesale data center solutions driven by fiber-dense, network-rich interconnection environments. Netrality today has six strategic data centers in five markets: 210 North Tucker and 900 Walnut in St. Louis, 1102 Grand in Kansas City, 1301 Fannin in Houston, 401 North Broad in Philadelphia and 717 South Wells in Chicago.

About MIRA
Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) is one of the world’s leading alternative asset managers. For more than two decades, MIRA has partnered with investors, governments and communities to manage, develop and enhance assets relied on by more than 100 million people each day. As at 31 March 2019, MIRA managed $US129 billion in assets that are essential to the sustainable development of economies and communities, including; 155 portfolio businesses, ~600 properties and 4.7 million hectares of farmland. 

MIRA is a part of Macquarie Asset Management, the asset management arm of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management and finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie employs 15,700 people.

For Media Inquiries, contact:
Caitlin Boyd
212.317.1134
cboyd@netrality.com
www.netrality.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
