Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets : Reaches Agreement to Sell WCA Waste Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 05:09pm EDT

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (“MIRA”), via Macquarie Infrastructure Partners II (“MIP II”), today announced that an agreement has been reached to sell WCA Waste Corporation (“WCA”) to GFL Environmental, Inc. (“GFL”), a leading North American provider of diversified environmental solutions. MIP II is a closed-end fund that is nearing the end of its fund term.

Founded in 2000, WCA provides solid waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services across 11 states in the Southeast and South-Central United States. MIP II acquired WCA through a take private transaction in 2012, and since that time has supported WCA’s growth and operational improvements. Over the course of MIP II’s ownership, WCA executed on a business plan including the strategic divestiture of non-core assets to allow redeployment of capital to accretive core market opportunities, completing over 35 acquisitions during MIP II’s ownership.

WCA has also significantly increased its focus on ESG over MIP II’s ownership, and in 2018, published its first annual Sustainability Report, comprised of a comprehensive plan including CNG fleet expansion, leachate management, and other initiatives developed in conjunction with MIRA.

Karl Kuchel, CEO of Macquarie Infrastructure Partners, said: “During our approximately eight-year investment, WCA has grown to become one of the leading vertically integrated solid waste companies in the US. Working alongside the management team at WCA, we are proud to have supported the company in its mission to provide safer, more efficient and sustainable environmental solutions to its more than 700,000 customers.”

Bill Caesar, CEO of WCA, said: “Today marks a new chapter and a continuation of WCA’s story of growth. Over MIP II’s ownership, WCA has grown significantly, while also professionalizing the business, investing in people and systems to support our growth and to improve administrative and operational efficiency. I am very grateful to everyone in our WCA family and extraordinarily proud of the company that we have built together.”

The sale agreement is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approval and is expected to reach completion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

ENDS

About Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) is one of the world’s leading alternative asset managers. For more than 25 years, MIRA has partnered with investors, governments and communities to manage, develop and enhance assets relied on by more than 100 million people each day. At 31 March 2020, MIRA managed approximately $US132 billion in assets that are essential to the sustainable development of economies and communities, including; 151 portfolio businesses, approximately 500 real estate properties and 4.8 million hectares of farmland.

MIRA is a part of Macquarie Asset Management, the asset management arm of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management and finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie employs 15,849 people in 31 markets. At 31 March 2020, Macquarie had assets under management of $US367.7 billion. For further information, visit www.macquarie.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:26pNISOURCE INC. : Announces Pricing of $1,250,000,000 of 0.950% Senior Notes due 2025 and $750,000,000 of 1.700% Senior Notes due 2031
PR
05:25pCONCENTRIX : Releases Advanced Biometrics Solution for Secure Work-at-Home Environment
PR
05:25pTransAtlantic Petroleum Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides an Operations Update
GL
05:21pPsychemedics Announces Second Quarter Results
GL
05:20pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Unifor launches Big Three negotiations with warning against COVID concessions
AQ
05:19pBIRCHCLIFF ENERGY : reports wider second-quarter loss on lower oil, liquids prices
AQ
05:19pSAVARIA ANNOUNCES 2020 Q2 RESULTS : Revenue of $84.7M and Adjusted EBITDA margin at 17.1%
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
2APPLE INC. : Tesla to Split Stock 5 for 1 After Price Surge -- WSJ
3ABN Amro exits trade, commodity finance in corporate bank shake-up
4FREENET AG : Liberty Global surprises with $7.4 billion deal to buy Sunrise in latest telecoms consolidation
5JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG : JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group