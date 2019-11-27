Macquarie Telecom : Haoma Mining Recent Activities Updated November 28, 2019

Haoma Mining NL

November 25, 2019

Haoma Mining Recent Activities - Updated November 28, 2019

1. Bamboo Creek Activities for October and November.

1.1 Test Work at Bamboo Creek

As reported on September 20, 2019 the Bamboo Creek Plant has been reconfigured to recover gold into cyanide solution. (See Appendix A, September 20, 2019 Shareholder Report.)

Haoma has continued using the Bamboo Creek Plant to process bulk samples of:

Bamboo Creek Scree (Concentrates), and

Bamboo Creek Tailings.

The Bamboo Creek Scree Concentrates are produced from processing Bamboo Creek Scree through the Bamboo Creek Plant. The quantity of gold recovered from processing Bamboo Creek Scree Concentrates is dependent on the different scree samples processed.

Bamboo Creek Tailings are fairly homogeneous as they have been previously milled and when assayed by conventional aqua regia or fire assay method never read more than 0.3g/t gold.

Over the last 3 weeks the Elazac Process was used to process 2.025 dry tonnes of Bamboo Creek Tailings. After initial processing, a 3.299kg 'concentrate sub-sample' was recovered and smelted.

A total 0.67141g of bullion was recovered measuring 84.21% gold. This equates to a 'back calculated' gold grade of Bamboo Creek Tailings of 29.32g/t (Refer Appendix B for further details). This result is significantly higher than aqua regia or fire assays of 0.3g/t gold; and also higher than the 1.47g/t gold grade 'back calculated' to the Bamboo Creek Scree bulk sample processed. (See Appendix A, September 20, 2019 Shareholder Report.)

Haoma's Consultants believe the gold grade recovered from the latest Bamboo Creek Tailings trial could be higher once the final Elazac Leaching Process and Elazac Bullion Recovery Process are optimized.

As of today Haoma can recover 29.32g/t gold from the million tonnes of Bamboo Creek Tailings.

Over the next 4 weeks the Bamboo Creek Plant will be modified to process Bamboo Creek Tailings initially at about 50 tonnes per day before being increased to about 100 tonnes per day.

1.2 Rare Earth Test Work

Test work at Bamboo Creek and the University of Melbourne on measuring and recovering Rare Earths has continued.

In addition potential European, UK, USA and Asian refineries of PGM (Platinum Group Metals) and Rare Earths are being investigated to potentially process concentrates produced by Haoma. (See Appendix A, September 20, 2019 Shareholder Report.)