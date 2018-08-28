Macquarie University Launches an Entirely Online Global MBA Program Focused on Building Capabilities of the Future

Macquarie University, ranked
in the top 1% of universities worldwide, has launched a Global MBA
offered exclusively on Coursera, the world’s largest online higher
education platform.
The Macquarie
Graduate School of Management (MGSM) Global MBA is a
first-of-its-kind online MBA on future-focused capabilities, designed to
serve the rapidly growing workforce in an age when AI is expected
to automate half of the activities that people are paid to do in the
global economy.
Applications open today for the first cohort of admitted Global MBA
students who will commence in May 2019.
An MBA that prepares people for the future of work
The Global MBA is an MBA built for professionals who want to
future-proof and accelerate their careers from wherever they are
located. It also features a ‘stackable’ model that allows students to
earn certificates as they go through the program and start learning
before even submitting a formal entry application.
“Our new Global MBA reflects our commitment to investing in innovative
business education that meets the career ambitions of today’s
professionals, showcasing the talents of our excellent faculty, and
developing global partnerships that enhance our brand recognition,” said
Professor Stephen Brammer, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Business and
Economics.
“Coursera is a world-class partner, and the Global MBA will be a
game-changing program that brings Macquarie to a new global community of
learners, complemented with continuous development in and commitment to
our flagship on-campus MBA program.”
The Global MBA is particularly relevant for rising generations that are
looking for ways to be empowered in their careers outside of the
traditional corporate ladder — a 2018
Deloitte study found that 43 percent of millennials plan to quit
their current job within two years and 62 percent consider gig work as a
viable career path. These emerging career trends require more
professionals to equip themselves with a broad set of adaptable skills.
The Global MBA curriculum is designed to build six cross-disciplinary
capabilities: leading, strategising, analysing, influencing, adapting,
and problem solving.
Stackable certificates and unprecedented flexibility
Coursera has pioneered the stackable model for online degrees that gives
students the choice of taking as much or as little of a degree as they
want. All courses in the Global MBA are available on Coursera to enroll
in as open courses not for credit and result in individual certificates.
This means that students can choose to take as many open courses as they
want and gain certificates along the way. Full courses including premium
features and content are also available, and students with a
non-traditional background who perform well in these courses can be
admitted into the degree program.
“300 million people are entering the workforce in the next 10 years who
will all be vying to succeed in a rapidly changing economy. Coursera is
working with Macquarie and other leading universities to not only make
degrees more accessible but to also be more relevant preparation for the
future of work,” said Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera’s CEO. “We are
thrilled to launch the Global MBA with Macquarie University, our first
degree offered by an Australian university and one that we believe
fulfills an unmet need in the MBA market today.”
Once admitted, students can fit the Global MBA around their work and
personal lives while still receiving the rigorous learning experience
they expect from a top-quality program.
Asynchronous lectures and assignments are combined with high engagement
components like regular live video sessions with instructors and
collaborative group projects - all done digitally and aided by the most
advanced technologies that enable seamless communication with
instructors and peers. Students can access all of their course material
wherever they are on Coursera’s mobile app, a popular feature used by
over 80 percent of degree students on the platform.
Two open courses in the Global MBA will launch on 24 September: “Know
your people” and “Adapt your leadership style.” Go here
to learn more about the MGSM Global MBA.
About Macquarie University:
Macquarie University, uniquely located in the heart of Australia’s
largest high-tech precinct, is ranked among the top 1% of universities
in the world. And with a 5-star QS rating, we’re renowned for producing
graduates that are among the most sought-after professionals in the
world. Macquarie’s renowned MGSM (Macquarie Graduate School of
Management) MBA is ranked among the top 50 in the world, and its
graduates are ranked in the top 10 in the world for salary increase (The
Economist “Which MBA”, 2017).
About Coursera:
Coursera is the world’s largest online learning platform for higher
education. Over 170 of the world’s top universities and industry
educators partner with Coursera to offer courses, specializations, and
degrees that empower over 35 million learners around the world to
achieve their career goals. Over 1,400 organisations use Coursera for
Business to transform their talent. Coursera is backed by leading
venture capital firms such as Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, New
Enterprise Associates, GSV Capital, International Finance Corporation,
Laureate Education Inc., and Learn Capital.
