Macquarie's Green Investment Group to Acquire Solar and Storage Unit of Tradewind Energy

Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG), the specialist green energy project developer and investor, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the solar and energy storage unit of Tradewind Energy, Inc., a subsidiary of Enel Green Power North America.

The business – which has been named Savion, LLC – is an integrated US solar and energy storage development platform with industry-leading enterprise and site evaluation systems. Its project portfolio includes 6 GW of solar and energy storage development projects and upon closing, will be managed by former Tradewind principals Rob Freeman and Geoff Coventry. The transaction is expected to close by midyear, pending regulatory approval.

“The US solar market presents a very attractive investment opportunity and we see strong fundamentals driving future growth. The commitment we announce today is a continuation of GIG’s strategy in US utility scale solar,” said Chris Archer, Head of Green Energy Americas for Macquarie Capital. “Tradewind’s seasoned team of specialists have built a leading solar and storage development platform that we expect to thrive in partnership with GIG.”

“GIG backs developers around the world to invest in, manage and provide services to green energy projects. We are confident that Savion will benefit greatly as part of our growing global platform,” said Nick Butcher, Global Co-Head of Infrastructure and Energy at Macquarie Capital. “We are delighted with our partnership with Savion, which will deliver significant scale in US solar development and storage and continue to advance GIG’s position as a leading global developer and investor in green energy projects.”

Since 2008, US solar installations have grown 17-fold from 1.2 GW to an estimated 30 GW today, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. This is enough to power the equivalent of 5.7 million average American homes. Since 2010, the average cost of solar PV panels has dropped more than 60% and the cost of a solar electric system has dropped by about 50% making the technology increasingly competitive and attractive to utilities, independent power producers and corporates alike.

As a leading global green investor specializing in green infrastructure principal investment, project development and the management of portfolio assets, and related services, GIG’s mission is to accelerate the transition to a greener global economy. GIG launched in North America in 2018, building on Macquarie’s two decades of experience in the North American energy and infrastructure market and GIG’s position as a leading renewable energy developer and investor in Europe.

About Green Investment Group and Macquarie Group

Green Investment Group Limited (GIG) is a specialist in green infrastructure principal investment, project delivery and the management of portfolio assets, and related services. Its track record, expertise and capability make it a global leader in green investment, dedicated to supporting the growth of the global green economy.

The business was launched initially by the UK Government in 2012 as the first institution of its type in the world. The organization was acquired by Macquarie Group in 2017, creating one of Europe’s largest teams of dedicated green infrastructure investors, and now operates under the name Green Investment Group.

Macquarie Group Limited (Macquarie) is a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management and finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie employs over 14,800 people and has assets under management of more than $397.2 billion (as of September 30, 2018).

For more information, visit www.greeninvestmentgroup.com and www.macquarie.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005419/en/