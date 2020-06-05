Log in
Macroeconomic projections for the Italian economy - June 2020

06/05/2020 | 09:11am EDT

The Bank of Italy publishes macroeconomic projections for Italy for the years 2019-22, prepared by staff members of the Bank of Italy as part of the Eurosystem staff macroeconomic projections.

The projections for the euro area were released on 4 june following the meeting of the ECB Governing Council.

Disclaimer

Banca d'Italia published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 13:10:03 UTC
