Macroeconomic projections for the Italian economy - June 2020

The Bank of Italy publishes macroeconomic projections for Italy for the years 2019-22, prepared by staff members of the Bank of Italy as part of the Eurosystem staff macroeconomic projections.
The projections for the euro area were released on 4 june following the meeting of the ECB Governing Council.
