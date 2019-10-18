Macroeconomics and Financial Seminars: Aggregate impact of cap-and-trade programs with heterogeneous firms. Evangelina Dardati. Universidad Alberto Hurtado. October 23, 13:00 a 14:30 hrs

Seminarios de Macroeconomía y Finanzas
Aggregate impact of cap-and-trade programs with heterogeneous firms
Expositor: Evangelina Dardati - Universidad Alberto Hurtado
Miércoles 23 de Octubre, 13:00 a 14:30 hrs Sala de Conferencias, Agustinas 1180, piso 3 Inscripciones, con al menos 24 horas de anticipación: seminarios@bcentral.cl
Los Seminarios de Macroeconomía y Finanzas tienen como objetivo difundir investigación académica
y aplicada de investigaciones del Banco y externos.
Abstract
We quantify the long-run effects on output, aggregate TFP and welfare of alternative permit allocation schemes of a cap-and-trade program. We use a firm dynamics model with heterogeneous firms and add an emission market with a cap-and-trade regulation. We calibrate the model with establishment and emission data in the US and study three permit allocation methods: auctions, output- based-allocation and grandfathering. A 40% reduction in emissions is associated with a welfare cost that is highest for auctioning (0.9%), followed by grandfathering (0.77%) and, finally, output-based allocation. (0.57%).
