Macroeconomics and Financial Seminars: Aggregate impact of cap-and-trade programs with heterogeneous firms. Evangelina Dardati. Universidad Alberto Hurtado. October 23, 13:00 a 14:30 hrs

10/18/2019 | 11:45am EDT

Seminarios de Macroeconomía y Finanzas

Aggregate impact of cap-and-trade programs with heterogeneous firms

Expositor: Evangelina Dardati - Universidad Alberto Hurtado

Miércoles 23 de Octubre, 13:00 a 14:30 hrs Sala de Conferencias, Agustinas 1180, piso 3 Inscripciones, con al menos 24 horas de anticipación: seminarios@bcentral.cl

Los Seminarios de Macroeconomía y Finanzas tienen como objetivo difundir investigación académica

y aplicada de investigaciones del Banco y externos.

Abstract

We quantify the long-run effects on output, aggregate TFP and welfare of alternative permit allocation schemes of a cap-and-trade program. We use a firm dynamics model with heterogeneous firms and add an emission market with a cap-and-trade regulation. We calibrate the model with establishment and emission data in the US and study three permit allocation methods: auctions, output- based-allocation and grandfathering. A 40% reduction in emissions is associated with a welfare cost that is highest for auctioning (0.9%), followed by grandfathering (0.77%) and, finally, output-based allocation. (0.57%).

BANCO CENTRAL DE CHILE. Agustinas 1180, Santiago. Chile.

Disclaimer

Banco Central de Chile published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 15:44:02 UTC
