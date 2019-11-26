Macroeconomics and Financial Seminars: Collective Moral Hazard, Risk Sharing, and Concentration in the Financial System. Levent Altinoglu. Federal Reserve Board of Governors. November 29, 13:00 a 14:30 hrs.

Seminarios de Macroeconomía y Finanzas

Collective Moral Hazard, Risk Sharing,

and Concentration in the Financial System

Expositor: Levent Altinoglu - Federal Reserve Board of Governors

Viernes 29 de Noviembre, 13:00 a 14:30 hrs Sala de Conferencias, Agustinas 1180, piso 3

Los Seminarios de Macroeconomía y Finanzas tienen como objetivo difundir investigación académica

y aplicada de investigaciones del Banco y externos.

Abstract

We analyze the interactions between banks' collective portfolio choices and their risk sharing incentives when the government intervenes during crises and is subject to limited commitment. Implicit government guarantees may lead to inefficient risk sharing in interbank financial markets, whereby the riskiest banks become excessively large and interconnected (SIFIs). By issuing financial claims to other banks on the interbank market, these SIFIs act as intermediaries through which other banks benefit from the government guarantee indirectly. Risk sharing smooths the returns of each bank across states of nature, making risky assets more attractive for all banks. This exacerbates incentives for banks to collectively undertake excessive risks, creating a risk-shifting problem for the banking sector as a whole. Constrained efficiency can be implemented with macro-prudential interventions in interbank financial markets designed to limit the interconnectedness of risky institutions.

