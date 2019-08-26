Log in
Macron says France and U.S. reached digital tax deal

08/26/2019 | 01:56pm EDT

BIARITTZ, France (Reuters) - France and the United States have reached a deal to end a standoff over a French tax on big internet companies, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened to hit back with tariff action after France passed a law earlier this year that would impose a 3% tax on revenues earned on digital services in France.

Macron told reporters that companies that pay the tax would be able to deduct the amount once a new international deal on how to tax internet companies is found next year.

"We've done a lot a work on the bilateral basis, we have a deal to overcome the difficulties between us," Macron told reporters, speaking alongside U.S. President Donald Trump at the end of a G7 summit in southwestern France.

(Reporting by John Irish and Michel Rose; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Geert De Clercq)

