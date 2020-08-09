Macron tells Lebanon donor conference: "we must act quickly"

FORT BREGANCON, France, Aug 9 (Reuters) - World powers owe
the Lebanese people support after a massive blast devastated the
country's capital, French President Emmanuel Macron said on
Sunday.
"We must act quickly and efficiently so that this aid goes
directly to where it is needed," Macron said in opening remarks
to a U.N.-backed donor conference he was hosting by video link.
"Lebanon's future is at stake."
The president said the offer of assistance included support
for an impartial, credible and independent inquiry into the Aug.
4 port explosion that killed at least 158 people.
(Reporting by Yiming Woo; writing by Richard Lough; editing by
Philippa Fletcher)