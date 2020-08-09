Macron tells Lebanon donor conference: "we must act quickly"

FORT BREGANCON, France, Aug 9 (Reuters) - World powers owe the Lebanese people support after a massive blast devastated the country's capital, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.

"We must act quickly and efficiently so that this aid goes directly to where it is needed," Macron said in opening remarks to a U.N.-backed donor conference he was hosting by video link. "Lebanon's future is at stake."

The president said the offer of assistance included support for an impartial, credible and independent inquiry into the Aug. 4 port explosion that killed at least 158 people. (Reporting by Yiming Woo; writing by Richard Lough; editing by Philippa Fletcher)