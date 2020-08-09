Macron tells donor conference: 'Lebanon's future is at stake'

* Macron says emergency aid must come quickly
* Aug 4. port blast killed 158 people, more than 6,000 hurt
* Explosion puts pressure on heavily-indebted economy
* Many Lebanese blame a corrupt political elite
FORT BREGANCON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - World powers must put
aside their differences and support the Lebanese people, whose
country's future is at stake after a massive blast devastated
the capital, French President Emmanuel Macron told an emergency
donors conference on Sunday.
Lebanon's debt-laden economy was already mired in crisis and
reeling from the coronavirus pandemic before the port explosion,
which killed 158 people.
But foreign governments are wary about writing blank cheques
to a government perceived by its own people to be deeply corrupt
and some are concerned about the influence of Iran through the
shi'ite group Hezbollah.
In opening remarks to an online donor conference he
co-organised, Macron said the international response should be
coordinated by the United Nations in Lebanon.
"Despite differences in view, everyone must come to the help
of Lebanon and its people," Macron said via video-link from his
summer retreat on the French Riviera. "Our task today is to act
swiftly and efficiently."
The president said the offer of assistance included support
for an impartial, credible and independent inquiry into the Aug.
4 blast, which has prompted some Lebanese to call for a revolt
to topple their political leaders.
The explosion gutted entire neighbourhoods, leaving 250,000
people homeless, razing businesses and destroying critical grain
supplies.
Rebuilding Beirut will likely run into the billions of
dollars. Economists forecast the blast could wipe up to 25% off
of the country's GDP.
Many Lebanese are angry at the government's response and say
the disaster highlighted the negligence of a corrupt political
elite. Protesters stormed government ministries in Beirut and
trashed the offices of the Association of Lebanese Banks on
Saturday.
TRUMP: "EVERYONE WANTS TO HELP"
Macron visited Beirut on Thursday, the first world leader to
do so after the explosion, and promised humanitarian aid would
come but that profound political reform was needed to resolve
the country's problems and secure longer term support.
"I guarantee you, this (reconstruction) aid will not go to
corrupt hands," Macron told the throngs who greeted him.
There has been an outpouring of sympathy for Lebanon from
around the world this week and many countries have sent
immediate humanitarian support such as a medical supplies, but
there has been an absence of financial aid commitments so
far.
Macron said the international community had a duty to help.
Aid should be funnelled as quickly as possible to public and
private bodies, as well as NGOs, he said.
"Our role is to be by their sides," he said. "Lebanon's
future is at stake."
A Macron aide declined on Saturday to set a target for the
conference. Emergency aid was needed for reconstruction, food
aid, medical equipment and schools and hospitals, the official
said.
Israel had signalled its willingness to help, Macron said,
but together with Iran was not represented on the video
conference.
U.S. President Donald Trump will participate. "Everyone
wants to help!" he tweeted.
($1 = 0.8485 euros)
(Reporting by Yiming Woo in Fort Bregancon and Richard Lough
and Michel Rose in Paris
Writing by Richard Lough
Editing by Frances Kerry and Philippa Fletcher)