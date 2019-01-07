Macronix International : Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$2.043 Billion for December 2018

​​​Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 7, 2019 - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced the unaudited consolidated net sales for December 2018 were NT$2.043 billion, a decrease of 32.9% from the previous month of NT$3.044 billion in 2018. Compared to the same period of NT$3.125 billion in 2017, the consolidated net sales of December decreased 34.6% in 2018.

Accumulated consolidated net sales for January to December 2018 were NT$36.953 billion, an increase of 8.1% compared to the same period of NT$34.197 billion in 2017.Media Contact：Michelle ChangDirectorCorporate Communication OfficeMacronix International Co., Ltd.TEL: 886-3-578-6688 ext. 71233Mobile: 886-933310870Email: michellechang@mxic.com.tw ​