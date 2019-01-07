Log in
Macronix International : Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$2.043 Billion for December 2018

01/07/2019 | 01:39am EST

​​​Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 7, 2019 - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced the unaudited consolidated net sales for December 2018 were NT$2.043 billion, a decrease of 32.9% from the previous month of NT$3.044 billion in 2018. Compared to the same period of NT$3.125 billion in 2017, the consolidated net sales of December decreased 34.6% in 2018.


Accumulated consolidated net sales for January to December 2018 were NT$36.953 billion, an increase of 8.1% compared to the same period of NT$34.197 billion in 2017.Media Contact：Michelle ChangDirectorCorporate Communication OfficeMacronix International Co., Ltd.TEL: 886-3-578-6688 ext. 71233Mobile: 886-933310870Email: michellechang@mxic.com.tw ​

Disclaimer

Macronix International Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 06:38:06 UTC
