Macronix International : Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$2.756 Billion for January 2020

​Hsinchu, Taiwan, February 7, 2020 - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced the unaudited consolidated net sales for January 2020 were NT$2.756 billion, an increase of 3.5% from the previous month of NT$2.663 billion in 2019.

Compared to the same period of NT$2.260 billion in 2019, the consolidated net sales of January increased 21.9% in 2020.

