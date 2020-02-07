Log in
Macronix International : Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$2.756 Billion for January 2020

02/07/2020 | 01:13am EST

​Hsinchu, Taiwan, February 7, 2020 - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced the unaudited consolidated net sales for January 2020 were NT$2.756 billion, an increase of 3.5% from the previous month of NT$2.663 billion in 2019.

Compared to the same period of NT$2.260 billion in 2019, the consolidated net sales of January increased 21.9% in 2020.

Media Contact：
Michelle Chang
Director
Corporate Communication Office
Macronix International Co., Ltd.
TEL: 886-3-578-6688 ext. 71233
Mobile: 886-933310870
Email: michellechang@mxic.com.tw

Disclaimer

Macronix International Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 06:12:10 UTC
