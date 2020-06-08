Macronix International : Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$2.836 Billion for May 2020

Hsinchu, Taiwan, June 8, 2020 - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced the unaudited consolidated net sales for May 2020 were NT$2.836 billion and a decrease of 17.3% from the previous month of NT$3.428 billion in 2020. Compared to the same period of NT$2.723 billion in 2019, the consolidated net sales of May increased 4.1% in 2020.
Accumulated consolidated net sales for January to May 2020 were NT$15.679 billion, an increase of 44.7% compared to the same period of NT$10.838 billion in 2019.
