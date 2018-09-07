Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Macronix International : Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$3.236 Billion for August 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 08:22am CEST

​Hsinchu, Taiwan, September 7, 2018 - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced the unaudited consolidated net sales for August 2018 were NT$3.236 billion, an increase of 6.2% from the previous month of NT$3.046 billion in 2018. Compared to the same period of NT$3.439 billion in 2017, the consolidated net sales of August decreased 5.9% in 2018.
Accumulated consolidated net sales for January to August 2018 were NT$24.223 billion, an increase of 24.3% compared to the same period of NT$19.490 billion in 2017.
Media Contact：
Michelle Chang
Director
Corporate Communication Office
Macronix International Co., Ltd.
TEL: 886-3-578-6688 ext. 71233
Mobile: 886-933310870
Email: michellechang@mxic.com.tw​

Disclaimer

Macronix International Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 06:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:52aFLEX LNG : Notice of allotment of new shares
AQ
08:51aINVUO TECHNOLOGIES : New date for extraordinary general meeting 2018 in Invuo Technologies AB (publ)
AQ
08:51aINVUO TECHNOLOGIES : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN INVUO TECHNOLOGIES AB (publ)
AQ
08:50aMEEZAN BANK : earns 30 % more profit after tax in six months
AQ
08:50aPAKISTAN INTETNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL : Shipping activity at Port Qasim
AQ
08:49aMANAGEMENT BOARD OF JSC OLAINFARM : Olainfarm will continue its development as intended by V. Maligins
AQ
08:49aALFA LAVAL : Continues to Win Fleet Agreements for its Ballast Water Treatment Systems
PR
08:48aSONY : U.S. Accuses North Korean in Cyberattacks
DJ
08:48aLESLIE MOONVES : Moonves Negotiates Exit at CBS -- WSJ
DJ
08:48aAPPLE : EU Clears Apple's Deal for Shazam
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Elliott demands fresh revamp at Hyundai Motor Group
3GREENE KING : GREENE KING : Trading Update
4Tencent, Alibaba Declines Add to Pressure on Emerging-Market Index
5DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : British shops endure worst August for three years - BDO survey

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.