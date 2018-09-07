Macronix International : Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$3.236 Billion for August 2018

​Hsinchu, Taiwan, September 7, 2018 - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced the unaudited consolidated net sales for August 2018 were NT$3.236 billion, an increase of 6.2% from the previous month of NT$3.046 billion in 2018. Compared to the same period of NT$3.439 billion in 2017, the consolidated net sales of August decreased 5.9% in 2018.

Accumulated consolidated net sales for January to August 2018 were NT$24.223 billion, an increase of 24.3% compared to the same period of NT$19.490 billion in 2017.

