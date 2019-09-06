Log in
Macronix International : Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$3.791 Billion for August 2019

09/06/2019 | 02:57am EDT

​Hsinchu, Taiwan, September 6, 2019 - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced the unaudited consolidated net sales for August 2019 were NT$3.791 billion, an increase of 24.9% from the previous month of NT$3.035 billion in 2019. Compared to the same period of NT$3.236 billion in 2018, the consolidated net sales of August increased 17.2% in 2019.


Accumulated consolidated net sales for January to August 2019 were NT$20.334 billion, a decrease of 16.1% compared to the same period of NT$24.223 billion in 2018.Media Contact：Michelle ChangDirectorCorporate Communication OfficeMacronix International Co., Ltd.TEL: 886-3-578-6688 ext. 71233Email: michellechang@mxic.com.tw​

Disclaimer

Macronix International Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 06:56:02 UTC
