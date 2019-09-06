Macronix International : Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$3.791 Billion for August 2019

​Hsinchu, Taiwan, September 6, 2019 - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced the unaudited consolidated net sales for August 2019 were NT$3.791 billion, an increase of 24.9% from the previous month of NT$3.035 billion in 2019. Compared to the same period of NT$3.236 billion in 2018, the consolidated net sales of August increased 17.2% in 2019.

Accumulated consolidated net sales for January to August 2019 were NT$20.334 billion, a decrease of 16.1% compared to the same period of NT$24.223 billion in 2018.