Macronix International : Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$5.080 Billion for September 2019

Hsinchu, Taiwan, October 7, 2019 - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced the unaudited consolidated net sales for September 2019 were NT$5.080 billion, an increase of 34.0% from the previous month of NT$3.791 billion in 2019. Compared to the same period of NT$3.749 billion in 2018, the consolidated net sales of September increased 35.5% in 2019.
Accumulated consolidated net sales for January to September 2019 were NT$25.415 billion, a decrease of 9.1% compared to the same period of NT$27.972 billion in 2018.
