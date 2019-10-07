Log in
Macronix International : Announces Consolidated Net Sales of NT$5.080 Billion for September 2019

10/07/2019 | 02:41am EDT

Hsinchu, Taiwan, October 7, 2019 - Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced the unaudited consolidated net sales for September 2019 were NT$5.080 billion, an increase of 34.0% from the previous month of NT$3.791 billion in 2019. Compared to the same period of NT$3.749 billion in 2018, the consolidated net sales of September increased 35.5% in 2019.

Accumulated consolidated net sales for January to September 2019 were NT$25.415 billion, a decrease of 9.1% compared to the same period of NT$27.972 billion in 2018.

Media Contact：
Michelle Chang
Director
Corporate Communication Office
Macronix International Co., Ltd.
TEL: 886-3-578-6688 ext. 71233
Email: michellechang@mxic.com.tw

Disclaimer

Macronix International Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 06:41:01 UTC
