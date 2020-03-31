Log in
Macy's to drop from S&P 500 to small-cap index

03/31/2020 | 07:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A shuttered Macy's store and empty parking lot are seen at the closed Palisades Center shopping mall during the coronavirus outbreak in West Nyack

Macy's Inc will be removed from the benchmark S&P 500 stock index, the S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Tuesday, as coronavirus-induced store closures compound the retail sector's struggles with a shift to online shopping.

The company's shares have plunged more than 70% so far this year, leaving Macy's with a market value of $1.52 billion as of Tuesday's close, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

"Macy's has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space," S&P said, adding that the company would become part of the S&P small-cap 600 index, effective April 6.

The pandemic has forced U.S. brick-and-mortar retailers, including Macy's Inc and Gap Inc, to shut stores, furlough employees, withdraw forecasts and suspend dividends.

Macy's will be replaced in the S&P 500 by air conditioning company Carrier Global Corp.

Carrier was spun out last month by United Technologies in a bid to shed assets to complete its merger with Raytheon Co.

That deal is expected to close on April 3.

Raytheon will be replaced in the S&P 500 by United Technologies' elevator unit Otis Worldwide Corp, according to a statement from the S&P Dow Jones Indices.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Aditya Soni)
