Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Macy's to temporarily close all stores due to virus outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 02:52pm EDT
The Macy's logo is pictured on the side of a building in down town Los Angeles

Macy's Inc on Tuesday joined Nordstrom Inc to temporarily close all of its stores in the United States, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nordstrom said on Monday it would temporarily shut its stores in the U.S. and Canada and withdrew its fiscal 2020 forecast. Macy's, which owns over 800 stores, said it would continue to operate its e-commerce sites.

Macy's, along with Saks Fifth Avenue and Gap Inc's Banana Republic, last week sent notices to shoppers that they were open for business in a move to stem losses due to a steep decline in traffic.

The fast-spreading virus, which has killed about a hundred and infected over 4,000 in the United States, has been a big headache for retailers who are already struggling with falling sales due to stiff competition and a shift to online shopping.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:11pCFTC provides work-from-home relief for brokers, other market players
RE
03:09pEurope's Fiscal Antidote to Coronavirus Crisis Risks Deepening Economic Gaps
DJ
03:08pUK launches coronavirus lending scheme for business
RE
03:07pUK will have to come back with more help for companies - IFS think-tank
RE
03:07pCoronavirus-stricken airlines call for state aid to avert ruin
RE
02:58pTrump Administration Seeks to Send Checks to Americans as Part of Stimulus Package -- 3rd Update
DJ
02:56pPhilippines exempts financial markets from coronavirus shutdown
RE
02:52pMacy's to temporarily close all stores due to virus outbreak
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
2BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30/bbl as recession fears weigh
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : preparing 'air bridge' to supply Germany through epidemic
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group