Mad Catz Interactive : ANNOUNCES VIP UK AS DISTRIBUTION PARTNER THROUGHOUT UNITED KINGDOM

Kowloon, Hong Kong - April 1st, 2019 - Mad Catz Global Limited, leading gaming hardware innovators, announced today a long-awaited distribution agreement with VIP UK, which will see the iconic brand of new Mad Catz hardware sold throughout the UK.

The agreement begins April 1st 2019, with the first range of all-new Mad Catz products shipping to include the all-new range of R.A.T.™ Gaming Mice, currently proving popular with gamers across the United States and Europe.

The UK's leading independent technology distributor, VIP UK will be bringing Mad Catz hardware to UK gamers, who have been eager to experience the new range of products since the company announced its rebirth in 2018. Forthcoming products announced include R.A.T.Gaming Mice, F.R.E.Q.™ Gaming Headsets, S.T.R.I.K.E.™Gaming Keyboards andG.L.I.D.E.™Gaming Surfaces.

Selena Chang, Director of Sales and Operations for Mad Catz Global Limited commented, 'We're thrilled to be working alongside VIP UK in bringing our new range of Mad Cat hardware to gamers across the UK. The United Kingdom has always been a key territory for Mad Catz, with the passionate gamers across the region, vocally asking us for distribution updates on a daily basis. We couldn't be happier to finally answer the call and begin shipping our market leading hardware to our fans across the UK.'

Greg Michell, Gaming Product Manager at VIP UK, commented: 'I couldn't be more excited to add Mad Catz to our gaming portfolio. The brand is highly regarded amongst the UK gaming community and products like the legendary R.A.T. Gaming Mice offer best-in-class levels of adjustability, and new Gaming Keyboards such as the S.T.R.I.K.E.2 Chameleon RGB keyboard, allows us to offer top-tier technology at competitive prices, starting at just £49.99.'

Additional information on all products will be available at: www.madcatz.com.

About Mad Catz

Mad Catz Global Limited is a global provider of innovative interactive gaming and entertainment products. Mad Catz products are designed to appeal to gamers of all abilities and across multiple platforms including in-home gaming consoles, handheld gaming consoles, Windows® PC computers, smart phones, tablets and other mobile devices. Mad Catz distributes its products via regional distributors to leading retailers around the globe. Mad Catz Global Limited is headquartered inKowloon, Hong Kong.For additional information about Mad Catz and its products, please visit the company's website at www.madcatz.com.

You can also find more online through Mad Catz' Twitter, and Facebookchannels.

About VIP UK

The UK's leading independent technology distributor; from smart home, gaming and notebooks to components and monitors, VIP UK has been at the heart of the distribution channel for almost 30 years. Our success is attributed to our flexible business approach, strong vendor relationships and dedication in helping retailers to grow their business.

VIP UK has benefitted from continued strong year-on-year growth and represents some of the biggest names in the PC Tech industry including Razer, AMD, Microsoft, Intel, ASUS, AOC, Aorus, Gigabyte, BenQ, EVGA, MSI and NVIDIA to mention only a few big brand names.

Mad Catz, R.A.T., S.T.R.I.K.E., G.L.I.D.E., F.R.E.Q., and the Mad Catz logo are registered trademarks of Mad Catz Global Limited. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

