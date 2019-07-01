Mad Catz Interactive : CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF GAMING INNOVATION, ANNOUNCING LIMITED EDITION R.A.T.8+ 1000 OPTICAL GAMING MOUSE

MAD CATZ CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF GAMING INNOVATION, ANNOUNCING LIMITED EDITION R.A.T.8+ 1000 OPTICAL GAMING MOUSE

Kowloon, Hong Kong - June 25, 2019 - Mad Catz Global Limited, leading gaming hardware innovators for 30 years, announced today the limited edition R.A.T.8+ 1000 Optical Gaming Mouse, in celebration of the Company's 30th birthday. Proudly serving the gaming community for 30 years, Mad Catz has stood the test of time, embedded in the lives of players looking for quality, value and innovation in gaming hardware.

Marking the anniversary in a way that only Mad Catz can, the Company will be launching a commemorative R.A.T.8+ 1000 Optical Gaming Mouse, strictly limited to just 1000 units worldwide. The cutting-edge R.A.T. 8+ is already a favorite amongst gamers looking for the winning edge, and this limited edition version comes complete with stunning, premium collector's packaging, designed to store the mouse and a host of accessories, displaying the R.A.T. in style when not in use.

The stunning matte black and brushed chrome design with gold color detailing is sure to turn the heads of all who play, and this unique color scheme will only be available on the 1000 units produced.

Featuring a state-of-the-art Pixart PMW 3389 Optical Sensor, the R.A.T.8+ 1000 is remarkably accurate, remaining responsive and free of tracking errors at all times. The sensor only tells part of the story however, the R.A.T.8+ 1000 has been expertly engineered with a super lightweight chassis ensuring the sensor position is perfectly balanced on your gaming surface, while providing a rigid foundation for the remaining components.

The R.A.T.8+ 1000 features industry-leading OMROM micro-switches, tested to at least 50-million clicks for total reliability in even the most strenuous of competitive gaming situations. Renowned amongst gamers for its strong levels of customization, and the R.A.T.8+ 1000 continues this proud tradition, shipping with replaceable palm rests and pinkie rests, all of which can be adjusted to fit the gamers' ideal style of play.

Chameleon RGB lighting, bathes three independent zones of the R.A.T.8+ 1000 with a choice of 16.8 million colors, illuminating the mouse and allowing for easy adjustment in darkened gaming environments. On-board memory allows players to save up to four individual gaming profiles on the mouse, ideal for tournament play.

'It's hard to believe that it's been 30 years since Mad Catz first arrived on the gaming scene, and the evolution of digital entertainment has been staggering to behold. Mad Catz shares the same values of innovation, value and quality as we did all those years ago and we can't wait to share our future plans with the community in the year ahead,' said Joane Huang, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing for Mad Catz Global Limited. 'The R.A.T. mouse has been a jewel in our range for some time now and we believe the limited-edition R.A.T.8+ 1000is the ideal way to celebrate such a milestone.'

The limited edition R.A.T.8+ 1000will be available in strictly limited quantities across North and South America as well as select European territories, starting Summer 2019. Gamers are encouraged to keep checking social media channels for retailer updates.

Additional information available at: www.madcatz.com

About Mad Catz

Mad Catz Global Limited is a global provider of innovative interactive gaming and entertainment products. Mad Catz products are designed to appeal to gamers of all abilities and across multiple platforms including in-home gaming consoles, handheld gaming consoles, Windows® PC computers, smart phones, tablets and other mobile devices. Mad Catz distributes its products via regional distributors to leading retailers around the globe. Mad Catz Global Limited is headquartered inKowloon, Hong Kong.For additional information about Mad Catz and its products, please visit the company's website at www.madcatz.com.

You can also find more online through Mad Catz' Twitter, and Facebookchannels.

Mad Catz, the Mad Catz logo and R.A.T. are trademarks or registered trademarks of Mad Catz Global Limited. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

