Mad Catz Interactive : ® SHIP ALL-NEW RANGE OF S.T.R.I.K.E.™ PROFESSIONAL GAMING KEYBOARDS

Kowloon, Hong Kong - May 28th, 2019 - Mad Catz Global Limited, leading gaming hardware innovators for 30 years, today announced shipping of its all-new line of professional gaming keyboards, the S.T.R.I.K.E.4™ and S.T.R.I.K.E.2™.

Shipping immediately to North and South America as well as across Europe, the S.T.R.I.K.E.'s, represent the first keyboards to be released by the all-new Mad Catz Global, and are the perfect addition to the Company's recently launched range of G.L.I.D.E.™gaming surfaces and new R.A.T.™ mice, forming part of a complete PC eco-system. With twoS.T.R.I.K.E. keyboards to choose from, gamers can pick the keyboard that suits their preference and budget.

Loaded with Cherry mechanical switches, the S.T.R.I.K.E.4 is the gamers' new secret weapon. Tested to withstand at least 50 million hits, the switches provide perfect travel and precision every time. With anti-ghosting featuring on every key, gamers can combine with the powerful F.L.U.X.™ software, which allows for staggering customization and control over every aspect of the keyboard including individual key lighting and control over the USB report rate. Chameleon RGB Lighting baths the keyboard in 16.8 million colors, fully adjustable and customizable via the F.L.U.X. software and creating a new standard in keyboard lighting.

Beautifully simple yet crafted to withstand the rigours of professional eSports gaming, the S.T.R.I.K.E.2 is precision-engineered to provide impressive durability. With a toughened aluminum faceplate designed to withstand the most demanding gaming sessions, the S.T.R.I.K.E.2 is built for real life, delivering spill-resistant and creating a durable keyboard, battle-ready and always maintaining a minimalist appearance.

The S.T.R.I.K.E.2 features a custom-designed membrane, mimicking the reliability and precision of a mechanical keyboard, but without the associated noise. A 26-key anti-ghosting matrix gives gamers the power they crave, and the advanced Chameleon RGB Lighting can be programmed to adjust speed and brightness.

'The shipping of our new range of S.T.R.I.K.E. keyboards marks a significant milestone for the company, the first mechanical keyboards we have launched as a company and the first to arrive from the new Mad Catz Global,' said Joane Huang, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing for Mad Catz Global Limited. 'Our commitment to providing the PC gaming community with an entire eco-system of state-of-the-art hardware, designed to use the latest technology and engineering knowhow, remains as strong as ever.'

