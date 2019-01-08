Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mad Catz Interactive : ® SLIDES INTO 2019, SHIPPING ALL-NEW RANGE OF G.L.I.D.E.™ GAMING SURFACES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 07:39pm EST

MAD CATZ® SLIDES INTO 2019, SHIPPING ALL-NEW RANGE OF G.L.I.D.E.™ GAMING SURFACES

Kowloon, Hong Kong - January 7th, 2019, - Mad Catz Global Limited, leading gaming hardware innovators for nearly 30 years, today announced shipping of the G.L.I.D.E. range, a new line of professional gaming surfaces, providing gamers with pin-point precision when using their gaming mice and actively elevating their skill during competitive play.

Expected to be available in store beginning the end of the month, the G.L.I.D.E. provides the perfect partner for the Company's recently launched range of R.A.T.Gaming Mice. Available in four different sizes, (16inch, 19inch, 21inch and 38inch) Mad Catz has a G.L.I.D.E. for every sized gaming rig and budget.

The G.L.I.D.E.19,21 and 38 are each constructed from high-density silicon and friction-free cloth, with all models folding tightly up for easy transport and perfect for both optical and laser gaming mice. Specially constructed to offer optimal thickness and durability, the design of the G.L.I.D.E. followed consultation from the pro-gamer community and is perfectly balanced, ensuring mice do not sink into the material during play and providing exceptionally low friction for remarkable accuracy.

Ideal for eSports and all forms of competitive play, the G.L.I.D.E.19,21 and 38 are each fully washable ensuring a lifetime of use. The understated design allows gamers to gain the winning edge without the need to shout about their secret weapon!

'Late last year we were delighted to announce the shipping of our new R.A.T. mice, the first new product line to ship from Mad Catz Global, and we're delighted to follow with our new range of G.L.I.D.E. Gaming Surfaces,' said Selena Chang, Director of Sales and Operations for Mad Catz Global Limited, 'We're committed to providing a full range of professional gaming equipment for PC gamers and we're confident that the G.L.I.D.E. will be received enthusiastically amongst the gaming community as we continue to expand our offering into 2019 and beyond.'

Additional information on all products is available at: www.madcatz.com.

---END---

About Mad Catz

Mad Catz Global Limited is a global provider of innovative interactive gaming and entertainment products. Mad Catz products are designed to appeal to gamers of all abilities and across multiple platforms including in-home gaming consoles, handheld gaming consoles, Windows® PC computers, smart phones, tablets and other mobile devices. Mad Catz distributes its products via regional distributors to leading retailers around the globe. Mad Catz Global Limited is headquartered inKowloon, Hong Kong.For additional information about Mad Catz and its products, please visit the company's website at www.madcatz.com.

You can also find more online through Mad Catz' Twitter, and Facebook channels.

Mad Catz, the Mad Catz logo, G.L.I.D.E. and R.A.T. are trademarks or registered trademarks of Mad Catz Global Limited. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Source

Mad Catz Global Limited

Mad Catz Communications:

Alex Verrey

Little Big PR Limited

alex@littlebigpr.com or +44 (0)7957 204 660

Disclaimer

Mad Catz Interactive Inc. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 00:38:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:15pOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : 4,000 runners to take part in Ooredoo Doha Marathon 2019
AQ
09:15pQATARI STOCKS SET TO POST 18% RISE IN 2018 EARNINGS : QNBFS report
AQ
09:14pNUHEARA : Fantastic News & Unveilings from Day One of CES2019
PU
09:13pCISCO : Trillium Appoints Mahbubul Alam as CMO and SVP of Global Engineering
AQ
09:12pAll good things come to an end, even for Apple
AQ
09:09pPhilippines' regulator rejects Indonesia's Go-Jek's application for Manila ride-hailing service
RE
09:09pANA : Traffic Results - November 2018
PU
09:01pFINN PARTNERS : Expands in Greater China and Continues the Growth of its Global Travel and Hospitality Practice with the Acquisition of CatchOn
PR
09:00pAPPLE : cuts first quarter production plan for new iPhones by 10 percent - Nikkei
RE
08:52pOil prices surge on hopes of successful U.S.-China trade talks
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S.-China trade talks extended amid some signs of progress
2Chinese state media says any U.S.-China trade agreement must involve 'give and take'
3CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China to introduce policies to strengthen domestic consumption - state media
4Ghosn's lawyer - Nissan agreed on transfer of currency contracts
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Nissan's Ghosn claims innocence in first appearance since November arrest

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.