Mad Catz Interactive : ® SLIDES INTO 2019, SHIPPING ALL-NEW RANGE OF G.L.I.D.E.™ GAMING SURFACES

MAD CATZ® SLIDES INTO 2019, SHIPPING ALL-NEW RANGE OF G.L.I.D.E.™ GAMING SURFACES

Kowloon, Hong Kong - January 7th, 2019, - Mad Catz Global Limited, leading gaming hardware innovators for nearly 30 years, today announced shipping of the G.L.I.D.E. range, a new line of professional gaming surfaces, providing gamers with pin-point precision when using their gaming mice and actively elevating their skill during competitive play.

Expected to be available in store beginning the end of the month, the G.L.I.D.E. provides the perfect partner for the Company's recently launched range of R.A.T.™Gaming Mice. Available in four different sizes, (16inch, 19inch, 21inch and 38inch) Mad Catz has a G.L.I.D.E. for every sized gaming rig and budget.

The G.L.I.D.E.19,21 and 38 are each constructed from high-density silicon and friction-free cloth, with all models folding tightly up for easy transport and perfect for both optical and laser gaming mice. Specially constructed to offer optimal thickness and durability, the design of the G.L.I.D.E. followed consultation from the pro-gamer community and is perfectly balanced, ensuring mice do not sink into the material during play and providing exceptionally low friction for remarkable accuracy.

Ideal for eSports and all forms of competitive play, the G.L.I.D.E.19,21 and 38 are each fully washable ensuring a lifetime of use. The understated design allows gamers to gain the winning edge without the need to shout about their secret weapon!

'Late last year we were delighted to announce the shipping of our new R.A.T. mice, the first new product line to ship from Mad Catz Global, and we're delighted to follow with our new range of G.L.I.D.E. Gaming Surfaces,' said Selena Chang, Director of Sales and Operations for Mad Catz Global Limited, 'We're committed to providing a full range of professional gaming equipment for PC gamers and we're confident that the G.L.I.D.E. will be received enthusiastically amongst the gaming community as we continue to expand our offering into 2019 and beyond.'

Additional information on all products is available at: www.madcatz.com.

About Mad Catz

Mad Catz Global Limited is a global provider of innovative interactive gaming and entertainment products. Mad Catz products are designed to appeal to gamers of all abilities and across multiple platforms including in-home gaming consoles, handheld gaming consoles, Windows® PC computers, smart phones, tablets and other mobile devices. Mad Catz distributes its products via regional distributors to leading retailers around the globe. Mad Catz Global Limited is headquartered inKowloon, Hong Kong.For additional information about Mad Catz and its products, please visit the company's website at www.madcatz.com.

You can also find more online through Mad Catz' Twitter, and Facebook channels.

Mad Catz, the Mad Catz logo, G.L.I.D.E. and R.A.T. are trademarks or registered trademarks of Mad Catz Global Limited. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

