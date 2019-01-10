Mad Catz Interactive : ® STRIKES AGAIN AT CES 2019, ANNOUNCING ALL-NEW RANGE OF S.T.R.I.K.E.™ GAMING KEYBOARDS

MAD CATZ® STRIKES AGAIN AT CES 2019, ANNOUNCING ALL-NEW RANGE OF S.T.R.I.K.E.™ GAMING KEYBOARDS

Kowloon, Hong Kong - January 10th, 2019 - Mad Catz Global Limited, leading gaming hardware innovators for nearly 30 years, today announced an all-new line of S.T.R.I.K.E. professional gaming keyboards, including a S.T.R.I.K.E. with ultra-reliable mechanical keys, ideal for the Esports community.

Expected to begin shipping from Spring 2019, the S.T.R.I.K.E. range is a perfect addition to the Company's recently announced range of G.L.I.D.E.™gaming surfaces and R.A.T.™mice., forming part of a complete PC eco-system. With twoS.T.R.I.K.E. keyboards to choose from, gamers can pick the keyboard that suits their preference and budget.

Armed with Cherry mechanical switches, the S.T.R.I.K.E.4+ is the gamers' new secret weapon. Tested to withstand at least 50 million hits, the Cherry switches provide perfect travel and precision every time. With anti-ghosting featuring on every key, gamers can combine with the powerful F.L.U.X. software, which allows for staggering customization and control over every aspect of the keyboard including individual key lighting and control over the USB report rate. Chameleon RGB Lighting baths the keyboard in 16.8 million colors, fully adjustable and customizable via the F.L.U.X. software and creating a new standard in keyboard lighting.

Elegantly simple, yet built to withstand the rigors of professional gaming, the S.T.R.I.K.E.2+ is precision-engineered to provide impressive durability. With a toughened aluminum faceplate designed to withstand the most heated of gaming sessions, the S.T.R.I.K.E.2+ is created with a double-shot injection process, fusing the chassis together and creating a seamless and extremely durable keyboard, battle-ready and always maintaining a clean and minimalist appearance.

The S.T.R.I.K.E.2+ features a custom designed membrane, mimicking the reliability and precision of a mechanical keyboard, but without the associated noise. A 26 key anti-ghosting matrix gives gamers the power they crave, and the advanced Chameleon RGB Lighting can be programmed to adjust speed and brightness.

'Earlier this week we were pleased to announce the shipping of our G.L.I.D.E. Gaming Surfaces, the perfect partner to out new range of R.A.T. mice. We're delighted to grow our range of professional PC hardware yet further, with the new range of S.T.R.I.K.E. gaming keyboards,' said Selena Chang, Director of Sales and Operations for Mad Catz Global Limited, 'We remain seriously committed to the PC gaming community, aiming to deliver an entire eco-system of high quality hardware, designed to use the latest technology and engineering prowess to provide a winning edge. We look forward to shipping these products soon and to announcing further product in the year to come.'

Additional information on all products is available at: www.madcatz.com.

---END---

About Mad Catz

Mad Catz Global Limited is a global provider of innovative interactive gaming and entertainment products. Mad Catz products are designed to appeal to gamers of all abilities and across multiple platforms including in-home gaming consoles, handheld gaming consoles, Windows® PC computers, smart phones, tablets and other mobile devices. Mad Catz distributes its products via regional distributors to leading retailers around the globe. Mad Catz Global Limited is headquartered inKowloon, Hong Kong.For additional information about Mad Catz and its products, please visit the company's website at www.madcatz.com.

You can also find more online through Mad Catz' Twitter, and Facebook channels.

Mad Catz, the Mad Catz logo, R.A.T., G.L.I.D.E., F.L.U.X. and S.T.R.I.K.E are trademarks or registered trademarks of Mad Catz Global Limited. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Source

Mad Catz Global Limited

Mad Catz Communications:

Alex Verrey

Little Big PR Limited

alex@littlebigpr.comor +44 (0)7957 204 660