Mad River Community Hospital Selects VEP Healthcare to Manage Its Emergency Department Services

VEP Healthcare, Inc. has contracted with Mad River Community Hospital in
Arcata, California, to manage the hospital’s emergency department (ED)
services.
VEP Healthcare has a proven track record of improving emergency
department services to major urban, smaller community, and rural
hospitals nationwide. VEP collaborates closely with partner hospitals to
achieve multiple advantages: increased efficiency, greater cost savings,
improved patient throughput, reduced malpractice rates, and lower
left-without-being-seen rates.
Established in 1911, Mad River Community Hospital is a locally owned and
independent hospital. It provides a complete range of acute care
inpatient services, including obstetrics, emergency medicine, physical
therapy, ICU, medical-surgical care, and radiological services. The
5-bed emergency room department is staffed 24 hours a day. The radiology
department is equipped with fixed MRI, CT scan, and x-ray technology.
Mad River Community Hospital is nationally recognized by the Healthcare
Facilities Accreditation Program (HFAP) for excellence in patient care.
Doug Shaw, Mad River Community Hospital CEO, states, “At Mad River, the
patient is our first concern. Our goal is to exceed the expectations of
our patients by delivering quality care in a friendly and compassionate
healthcare environment. With VEP Healthcare as our partner, we are
optimistic that together we can improve our patients’ experience even
more.”
President and CEO of VEP Healthcare Steven Maron, MD, adds, “Like Mad
River Community Hospital, we put patients first. We are excited to be
working with a like-minded partner to ensure that the patients and
professionals of Humboldt County and beyond have access to exceptional
healthcare.”
For more information, contact VEP Healthcare. Call 925.225.5837 and
visit VEP online at www.vephealthcare.com.
