Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mad River Community Hospital Selects VEP Healthcare to Manage Its Emergency Department Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 05:00am EDT

New partnership aims to optimize the quality of care at rural community hospital in Northern California

VEP Healthcare, Inc. has contracted with Mad River Community Hospital in Arcata, California, to manage the hospital’s emergency department (ED) services.

VEP Healthcare has a proven track record of improving emergency department services to major urban, smaller community, and rural hospitals nationwide. VEP collaborates closely with partner hospitals to achieve multiple advantages: increased efficiency, greater cost savings, improved patient throughput, reduced malpractice rates, and lower left-without-being-seen rates.

Established in 1911, Mad River Community Hospital is a locally owned and independent hospital. It provides a complete range of acute care inpatient services, including obstetrics, emergency medicine, physical therapy, ICU, medical-surgical care, and radiological services. The 5-bed emergency room department is staffed 24 hours a day. The radiology department is equipped with fixed MRI, CT scan, and x-ray technology. Mad River Community Hospital is nationally recognized by the Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program (HFAP) for excellence in patient care.

Doug Shaw, Mad River Community Hospital CEO, states, “At Mad River, the patient is our first concern. Our goal is to exceed the expectations of our patients by delivering quality care in a friendly and compassionate healthcare environment. With VEP Healthcare as our partner, we are optimistic that together we can improve our patients’ experience even more.”

President and CEO of VEP Healthcare Steven Maron, MD, adds, “Like Mad River Community Hospital, we put patients first. We are excited to be working with a like-minded partner to ensure that the patients and professionals of Humboldt County and beyond have access to exceptional healthcare.”

For more information, contact VEP Healthcare. Call 925.225.5837 and visit VEP online at www.vephealthcare.com.

About Mad River Community Hospital

Mad River Community Hospital is a locally owned and independent hospital committed to providing the best care to its patients by providing advanced technology and a deep commitment to the community and its residents. Mad River Community Hospital provides a complete range of acute care inpatient services, including OB, emergency medicine, physical therapy, ICU, medical-surgical care, and radiological services. The 5-bed emergency room department is staffed 24 hours a day. The radiology department is equipped with fixed MRI, CT scan, and x-ray. The facility is also associated with an adult day healthcare, home healthcare department, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, wound care, and hyperbaric oxygen program. Visit http://madriverhospital.com/ for more information.

About VEP Healthcare

VEP Healthcare began providing emergency medical management services in 1981. In the years since, the organization’s expertise has expanded into hospitalist services, intensive care, clinical decision units, telehealth, and surgicalist services. Today, the owners of VEP – the company’s physicians, advanced practice clinicians, and corporate personnel – deliver clinical staffing and management services to major urban, smaller community, and rural hospitals nationwide. Partner hospitals call the organization’s positive impact on quality, efficiency, and patient satisfaction “the VEP Effect.” For more information about VEP Healthcare, call 925.225.5837, or visit www.vephealthcare.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:13aSOL GLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Exactus Applauds Executive Chairman, Jonathan Gilbert on Launch of Impact Biosciences Corp.
AQ
05:13aVITALHUB : Announces Licensing of Patient Flow Solution to Leading Middle East Hospital
AQ
05:13aCLIPPER LOGISTICS : Exercise of share awards and options
PU
05:13aAIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL : Suvarnabhumi Airport duty free tender comes under increased government and media scrutiny
AQ
05:13aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Australia's Crown Resorts Confirms Discussions With Wynn Regarding Potential $7.1B Takeover
PU
05:13aBALFOUR BEATTY : announces disposal of 50% stake in Borden Data Centre in Canada
PU
05:13aAUSTRALIAN BAUXITE : inks MoU with Tianshan Aluminium for supply of THA bauxite
AQ
05:13aASTON BAY : Commences Mobilization for Drill Program on Buckingham Gold Property in Virginia, USA
AQ
05:13aMAVERIX METALS INC : reases Credit Facility to US$75 Million
AQ
05:13aENTASIS THERAPEUTICS : begins Phase III trial to address Acinetobacter infections
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Alcon tops $28 billion market cap in decade's biggest Swiss stock deal
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : set for administration after rejecting new Ashley plan
3CENTRICA : CENTRICA : CONN COIN British Gas owner's chief nets mega rise as energy customers cough up
4China says it wants to eliminate bitcoin mining
5TECHNOGYM SPA : TECHNOGYM : Wellness Holding completes the sale of 14,000,000 ordinary shares, equalling appro..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About