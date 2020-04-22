MadaLuxe Group : Becomes a Leader in the Fight Against Coronavirus by Supplying Millions of Masks to US Healthcare Organizations

Company Is Also Donating Hundreds of Thousands of Masks, with More on the Way

MadaLuxe Group, America’s leading distributor of luxury fashion, has delivered millions of face masks to healthcare organizations across the US, with several million more on the way. The group is also donating hundreds of thousands of masks, importing and distributing these much-needed protective items to healthcare groups, states and municipalities in need.

“We got involved a month ago, when my cousin, Dr. Chad Glazer, who practices medicine in Indiana, called asking for help getting masks,” said Adam Freede, CEO of MadaLuxe Group. “We knew that we could help by pivoting our capabilities and leveraging our global relationships and strong logistics and distribution infrastructure. It’s our responsibility and duty to humanity to do everything we can to help save lives right now. We’re seeing that our efforts are really making a difference and helping the people who are risking their lives on the front lines every day. We’re committed to battling the COVID-19 threat alongside our community and the world—we’re all in this together.”

To date, MadaLuxe has delivered over 2 million masks to various healthcare groups across the US, including OSF HealthCare, which operates 145 locations, including 14 hospitals; Franciscan Health, a healthcare group with 12 hospitals and many medical practices in the Midwest; and Northwestern Medicine, which has hundreds of locations in and around Chicago. The company is supplying only FDA-approved respirator masks and surgical masks to these and other healthcare organizations as well as to many municipalities across the country.

In the coming weeks, MadaLuxe will donate hundreds of thousands of additional masks to various groups and organizations in the US. To date, the company has committed to donating masks to UCLA, Mount Sinai, Cedars Sinai and OSF, among others. Many smaller healthcare and social services organizations have faced extraordinary difficulty getting the masks they need for their own staffs and the people they serve. MadaLuxe is seeking to help any such organizations in need, if it at all possible, and the company encourages these groups to reach out with requests via MadaLuxeGroup.com.

MadaLuxe has created a new internal division called MLG Health to focus specifically on supplying millions of units of personal protective equipment to hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The new group is leveraging MadaLuxe’s strong global network and advanced planning capabilities to source and distribute FDA-approved masks to the healthcare sector and plans to expand its scope in the future.

About MadaLuxe Group

Since 2010, MadaLuxe Group and its mother and son co-founders, Sandy Sholl and Adam Freede, have created a unique foothold in the luxury sector, specializing in the distribution of handbags, eyewear, clothing, footwear, timepieces and more from Europe’s iconic maisons. MadaLuxe has become the industry’s go-to distributor of luxury. The family-owned company not only distributes to the world’s most prestigious retailers, but also through MadaLuxe Vault, its own direct-to-consumer retail destination.

For more information, please visit MadaLuxeGroup.com.

