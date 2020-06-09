Log in
Madagascar - Additional Financing to Improving Nutrition Outcomes Project

06/09/2020 | 11:28am EDT

Additional IDA Grant: US $10 million equivalent

Additional IDA Credit: US $10 million equivalent

Maturity: 38 years Grace: 6 years

Project ID: P173950

Project Objectives Description: The development objective is to increase utilization of an evidence-based package of reproductive, maternal and child health and nutrition (RMCHN) interventions and improve key nutrition behaviors known to reduce stunting in targeted regions and to provide immediate and effective response to an eligible crisis or emergency. This Additional Financing will fill the financing gap created by triggering the Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC) for US$20 million on April 3, 2020 as part of the Eligible Emergency Situation in Madagascar stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposed changes under this additional financing and restructuring include: (i) changes in costs; (ii) update of the Results Framework to accommodate the additional emergency COVID-19 activities financed under the CERC and also update the overall framework with recently available Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey data; and (iii) a reallocation of funds between disbursement categories for the original IDA grant. Other aspects of the Project will remain unchanged.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 08 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 15:27:09 UTC
