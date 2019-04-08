Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Madan Nagaldinne Joins Blink Health as Chief People Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 10:22am EDT

Renowned HR Executive Will Focus on Recruiting Top-Tier Talent & Enhancing Workplace Culture

Blink Health, the pharmacy app that makes prescription drugs affordable for everyone, announces that Madan Nagaldinne has joined the company as Chief People Officer. Nagaldinne is an internationally-renowned human resources leader known for successfully hyper-scaling growth at companies including Amazon, Facebook and Compass. He will play a critical role in attracting top-tier talent, creating an inspiring culture and developing Blink’s workforce into the most innovative in the industry.

Nagaldinne joins Blink Health from Compass, one of the world’s fastest-growing real estate technology companies, where he served as Chief People Officer. In that role, Nagaldinne grew the company’s workforce from 200 employees to more than 2,000 and oversaw the recruitment of top executives including the Chief Technology Officer, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Product Officer, sourced from leading companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, Spotify and more.

Prior to his tenure at Compass, Nagaldinne spent over ten years developing workforces at some of the most notable companies in the world, including Facebook and Amazon. At Facebook, Nagaldinne held several roles, including head of human resources for the Asia-Pacific region, head of HR for the company’s global sales organization and head of HR for Facebook New York. At Amazon, Nagaldinne is credited with leading a 100+ person HR team that helped increase the e-commerce giant’s footprint from 200 employees to more than 5,000 across Asia.

“The single most important determinant in accomplishing our mission is our ability to cultivate a culture that attracts and nurtures the most talented people across a wide breadth of fields, empowering them to innovate and execute in a historically challenging industry,” said Geoffrey Chaiken, co-founder and CEO of Blink Health. “Madan brings an intense passion and a desire to solve difficult business problems. His experience assembling teams at the world’s highest-performing businesses will help him to guide our organization in building what we hope will be the largest and most impactful digital consumer health company in the U.S.”

“Blink’s success is built on the foundation of a very inclusive culture which has helped attract some of the most talented people in the world, and they in turn are solving some of the most difficult problems in healthcare and technology” said Nagaldinne. “I believe that Blink could become the first at-scale consumer digital health company and I am deeply attracted to their mission. I look forward to being a part of a company that is helping all Americans gain better access to the medications they need.“

Nagaldinne is on the advisory board for Knotel, Career List and Better Mortgage and is a widely sought after mentor by many HR leaders worldwide. He received his Master’s Degree in Human Resources at the London School of Economics and is an engineer by training. He lives in Scarsdale, NY with his wife and two children.

About Blink Health

Blink Health is the app for amazingly inexpensive prescription drug prices. Anyone can get the exact same medications at much lower prices. Users simply purchase on Blink’s website or app and then get their meds by either picking up at over 35,000 participating pharmacies nationwide or getting them delivered right to their door for free. As the first e-commerce service of its kind, Blink Health negotiates directly with the prescription drug industry and bypasses powerful intermediaries to get lower drug prices for all Americans. Founded in 2014, more than half a million people have purchased their prescription drugs through Blink.

Any savings claims herein are based on a comparison between Blink prices and generic drug retail prices for an individual without prescription drug coverage. Blink Health is not insurance. Please go to blinkhealth.com for state by state availability and for terms and conditions of the Price Match Guarantee. The discounted drug prescription provider is Blink Health Administration, LLC, 233 Spring Street, 8th Floor East, NY NY 10013. 1(855) 979-8290.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:48aCATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Our subsidiary ACS to provide services on 3 new Lukoil platforms in the Caspian
PU
10:48aGBP/USD FORECAST : Looking For A Direction As The EU Plays Good Cop, Bad Cop
PU
10:48aMAY 5 : Electro Cable OGM to discuss dividends proposal
AQ
10:48aYUEXIU PROPERTY : Unaudited sales statistics as at 31 ...
PU
10:48aARAB DAIRY PRODUCTS : EGX sets prices limits of Arab Dairy Products' right for Monday
AQ
10:48aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : has appointed deputy CEO
PU
10:48aBANK OF JAPAN : Central Bankers Are Hitting the Pause Button
AQ
10:48aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : Demand for Aramco's bond 'north of' $30 billion, says Saudi energy minister
AQ
10:48aPORTO GROUP : OGM okays FY2018 statements
AQ
10:48aORASCOM INVESTMENT SAE : proposes EGP 6B capital hike
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : management given pay boost as shares bounce back
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : EU fines GE $58 million over misleading data in Danish deal
3AIRBUS SE : Boeing's 737 production cut hits its shares and those of suppliers
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Jaguar Land Rover begins Brexit-linked UK plant shutdowns
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : London judge dismisses jury in landmark Barclays Qatar case

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About