Madan Nagaldinne Joins Blink Health as Chief People Officer

Blink Health, the pharmacy app that makes prescription drugs affordable
for everyone, announces that Madan Nagaldinne has joined the company as
Chief People Officer. Nagaldinne is an internationally-renowned human
resources leader known for successfully hyper-scaling growth at
companies including Amazon, Facebook and Compass. He will play a
critical role in attracting top-tier talent, creating an inspiring
culture and developing Blink’s workforce into the most innovative in the
industry.
Nagaldinne joins Blink Health from Compass, one of the world’s
fastest-growing real estate technology companies, where he served as
Chief People Officer. In that role, Nagaldinne grew the company’s
workforce from 200 employees to more than 2,000 and oversaw the
recruitment of top executives including the Chief Technology Officer,
Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Product Officer, sourced from leading
companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, Spotify and more.
Prior to his tenure at Compass, Nagaldinne spent over ten years
developing workforces at some of the most notable companies in the
world, including Facebook and Amazon. At Facebook, Nagaldinne held
several roles, including head of human resources for the Asia-Pacific
region, head of HR for the company’s global sales organization and head
of HR for Facebook New York. At Amazon, Nagaldinne is credited with
leading a 100+ person HR team that helped increase the e-commerce
giant’s footprint from 200 employees to more than 5,000 across Asia.
“The single most important determinant in accomplishing our mission is
our ability to cultivate a culture that attracts and nurtures the most
talented people across a wide breadth of fields, empowering them to
innovate and execute in a historically challenging industry,” said
Geoffrey Chaiken, co-founder and CEO of Blink Health. “Madan brings an
intense passion and a desire to solve difficult business problems. His
experience assembling teams at the world’s highest-performing businesses
will help him to guide our organization in building what we hope will be
the largest and most impactful digital consumer health company in the
U.S.”
“Blink’s success is built on the foundation of a very inclusive culture
which has helped attract some of the most talented people in the world,
and they in turn are solving some of the most difficult problems in
healthcare and technology” said Nagaldinne. “I believe that Blink could
become the first at-scale consumer digital health company and I am
deeply attracted to their mission. I look forward to being a part of a
company that is helping all Americans gain better access to the
medications they need.“
Nagaldinne is on the advisory board for Knotel, Career List and Better
Mortgage and is a widely sought after mentor by many HR leaders
worldwide. He received his Master’s Degree in Human Resources at the
London School of Economics and is an engineer by training. He lives in
Scarsdale, NY with his wife and two children.
