Maddison gets England call-up despite casino trip

Uncapped Maddison, who has been in fine form with Leicester this season, withdrew from the squad for the October game in the Czech Republic due to illness and returned home.

The 22-year-old was then spotted in a casino while England were losing the match.

Manchester City defender John Stones returns to the squad at the expense of Everton's Michael Keane.

There was no call-up again for Manchester City right back Kyle Walker or for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

England face Montenegro at Wembley next Thursday before playing away to Kosovo on Nov. 17.

