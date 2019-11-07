Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Maddison gets England call-up despite casino trip

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 09:30am EST
Premier League - Leicester City v Burnley

England manager Gareth Southgate has called up Leicester City midfielder James Maddison for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo despite the controversy over his trip to a casino during the last international break.

Uncapped Maddison, who has been in fine form with Leicester this season, withdrew from the squad for the October game in the Czech Republic due to illness and returned home.

The 22-year-old was then spotted in a casino while England were losing the match.

Manchester City defender John Stones returns to the squad at the expense of Everton's Michael Keane.

There was no call-up again for Manchester City right back Kyle Walker or for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

England face Montenegro at Wembley next Thursday before playing away to Kosovo on Nov. 17.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Toby Davis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:37aItaly against German proposal of regulating sovereign holdings in banks
RE
09:36aSPECIAL REPORT : How plaintiff lawyers help corporate America keep its secrets
RE
09:34aAfrican pay-TV group MultiChoice forecasts profit rise
RE
09:33aBritish broadcasters join up for new BritBox streaming service
RE
09:30aMaddison gets England call-up despite casino trip
RE
09:25aNielsen to split into two companies, gets backing from investor Elliott
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:15aENFORCEMENT ACTION NOTICE : Savvi Credit Union Limited fined 185,500 by the Central Bank of Ireland for failure to comply with the requirements for long-term lending and the restriction on paying remuneration to directors
PU
09:11aLyft asks Americans to ditch their cars for ride-hailing vouchers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2Siemens cautions about 2020 after beating quarterly forecasts
3ENGIE : ENGIE : Correction to Engie Article
4NEL : NEL ASA: Third quarter 2019 results
5LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa to cut more costs, as cabin crew strike over pay

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group