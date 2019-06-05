Made :—the Storytelling Toolkit App Made : for Stories Content—Turns Social Media into Social Good During Pride Season

Made—the
storytelling toolkit providing templates for easily customizing
Instagram Stories—wants to help the LGBTQ+ community and its allies
celebrate on social this Pride season with an exclusive set of Stories
Templates.
Made is partnering with The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide
prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay,
bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning) young people, donating 50
cents for every unique user who shares the Pride-themed collection
during June. An exclusive Trevor Project template has been created in
accordance with the partnership and users are urged to share the “You
Are Not Alone” message with their peers and online audiences.
Championed by director of communications, Natasha
Ponomaroff, an LGBTQ+ influencer herself, the templates will be part
of a free June collection with themes and styles specifically designed
to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.
You can view the templates at https://www.dropbox.com/sh/p15q9zopug704vo/AACi-hcM9Au6kr6qzAhOPYLJa?dl=0.
“In June, Made is turning social media into social good,” said Hector
Lopez, CEO of Made. “More than 1.25 billion people use Instagram and
Facebook Stories daily. Made helps people express their true selves
through those stories on social media.”
Made is a storytelling toolkit that provides templates for easily
customizing Instagram Stories. Made supplies social media content
creators templates into which they can insert their photos and text, and
then upload to Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook and Messenger Stories. The
templates are professionally designed but can be further customized with
features such as fonts, backgrounds and filters for optimal editing
opportunities. The app offers a library of 32 free templates and 50
premium subscription templates with new ones added monthly.
“There are few resources in the app industry that cater to the LGBTQ+
community,” Ponomaroff said. “Made is all about helping creators break
the mold on social, allowing them to create content with one-of-a-kind
templates that blend engaging designs with current events and cultural
moments. Pride season is a worldwide cultural moment, celebrating the
progress we’ve made, but also recognizing the distance we still have to
go to achieve full equality. These templates were designed to help push
the movement forward through Instagram Stories, to help members and
allies show their support on a platform we’re all very familiar with.”
Made is free to download and includes a set of free templates, plus a
robust group of unique fonts, brilliant colors and diverse patterns.
Made can be downloaded from the Apple App store at https://itunes.apple.com/app/apple-store/id1440299596?mt=8.
Join Made’s community of social content creators at https://madeonmade.com/,
@madeonmade
and #MadeOnMade.
About Made
Made is the storytelling toolkit that’s made for Stories content—created
to provide social content creators the tools and templates to publish
easily on Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook and Messenger Stories. The app
offers social content creators a premier story editing experience to
help them elevate their Stories with both personalized and branded
templates. Made is free to download and includes a set of free, branded
templates, plus a robust group of fonts, colors and patterns. With a
premium subscription at $4.99 per month, users access content that helps
them create their own unique style. Additional templates and content
will be added each month as part of the premium subscription. Made is
available for download in the App
Store. For more information, visit http://madeonmade.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005859/en/