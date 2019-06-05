Made :—the Storytelling Toolkit App Made : for Stories Content—Turns Social Media into Social Good During Pride Season

Company releasing an exclusive set of Pride-themed templates, partnering with The Trevor Project to donate $1 for every person who shares the collection during June—proceeds will be split between The Trevor Project and other LGBTQ+ charities

Made—the storytelling toolkit providing templates for easily customizing Instagram Stories—wants to help the LGBTQ+ community and its allies celebrate on social this Pride season with an exclusive set of Stories Templates.

Made is partnering with The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning) young people, donating 50 cents for every unique user who shares the Pride-themed collection during June. An exclusive Trevor Project template has been created in accordance with the partnership and users are urged to share the “You Are Not Alone” message with their peers and online audiences.

Championed by director of communications, Natasha Ponomaroff, an LGBTQ+ influencer herself, the templates will be part of a free June collection with themes and styles specifically designed to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

You can view the templates at https://www.dropbox.com/sh/p15q9zopug704vo/AACi-hcM9Au6kr6qzAhOPYLJa?dl=0.

“In June, Made is turning social media into social good,” said Hector Lopez, CEO of Made. “More than 1.25 billion people use Instagram and Facebook Stories daily. Made helps people express their true selves through those stories on social media.”

Made is a storytelling toolkit that provides templates for easily customizing Instagram Stories. Made supplies social media content creators templates into which they can insert their photos and text, and then upload to Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook and Messenger Stories. The templates are professionally designed but can be further customized with features such as fonts, backgrounds and filters for optimal editing opportunities. The app offers a library of 32 free templates and 50 premium subscription templates with new ones added monthly.

“There are few resources in the app industry that cater to the LGBTQ+ community,” Ponomaroff said. “Made is all about helping creators break the mold on social, allowing them to create content with one-of-a-kind templates that blend engaging designs with current events and cultural moments. Pride season is a worldwide cultural moment, celebrating the progress we’ve made, but also recognizing the distance we still have to go to achieve full equality. These templates were designed to help push the movement forward through Instagram Stories, to help members and allies show their support on a platform we’re all very familiar with.”

Made is free to download and includes a set of free templates, plus a robust group of unique fonts, brilliant colors and diverse patterns. Made can be downloaded from the Apple App store at https://itunes.apple.com/app/apple-store/id1440299596?mt=8. Join Made’s community of social content creators at https://madeonmade.com/, @madeonmade and #MadeOnMade.

About Made

Made is the storytelling toolkit that’s made for Stories content—created to provide social content creators the tools and templates to publish easily on Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook and Messenger Stories. The app offers social content creators a premier story editing experience to help them elevate their Stories with both personalized and branded templates. Made is free to download and includes a set of free, branded templates, plus a robust group of fonts, colors and patterns. With a premium subscription at $4.99 per month, users access content that helps them create their own unique style. Additional templates and content will be added each month as part of the premium subscription. Made is available for download in the App Store. For more information, visit http://madeonmade.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005859/en/