Madison Logic Launches Journey Acceleration to Enhance Full Funnel Audience Targeting, Account Nurturing and Sales Acceleration

02/26/2019 | 09:27am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Logic, the leading global account based marketing (ABM) platform, today announces the launch of Journey Acceleration™, which allows B2B marketers to target ABM programs to all stages of the buyer journey within ActivateABM, the industry’s only global, comprehensive ABM platform. Journey Acceleration enables B2B marketers to dynamically target, acquire and nurture potential customers with comprehensive ABM programs that serve customized marketing to the right members of the buying committee at each stage of buyer journey, from awareness to consideration to close and beyond.  

“Journey Acceleration™ makes it easy to automatically target specific accounts with display advertising,” said Ian Shields, Marketing Operations Manager at Artemis Health. “The seamless integration with Marketo and Salesforce ensure our account-based marketing programs are accurate and collaborating. Relevant and timely messages are delivered to our high-value prospects at each step of their journey.”

For years, leading companies have leveraged Madison Logic’s ActivateABM platform to measure ABM effectiveness, shorten sales cycles and accelerate growth. Journey Acceleration introduces advanced dynamic targeting capabilities through integrations with CRM and MAP platforms, in addition to intent and firmographic data. With this integration and automation, marketers now have unprecedented, granular control over who gets which message.

“By getting the right message to the right people wherever they are in the funnel, you’ll accelerate your revenue growth by converting your best accounts faster,” said Tom O’Regan, CEO of Madison logic. ”Unlike traditional ABM platforms that have limited targeting criteria, Journey Acceleration ensures you achieve better conversion by continuously engaging your target prospect with relevant content and the right messaging strategy throughout the entire buyer's journey.”

With Journey Acceleration customers now have access to a full funnel solution designed to drive growth:

  • Dynamic Targeting: Dynamically target and segment prospects by understanding who they are and where they are in the buying journey through deep integrations with Salesforce and Marketo combined with intent and firmographic data.
  • Messaging: Achieve better conversion by continuously engaging your target prospect with dynamic, relevant content and the right messaging strategy throughout the entire buyer's journey. By integrating with Marketo, marketers can leverage the same messaging being using in email and social media nurturing to accounts via ABM Advertising and ABM Content Syndication.
  • Acceleration: Speed the buying committee to close by automatically moving prospects into the proper media and content program. Data pushes back into marketing automation platforms allowing marketers to target existing opportunities by looking at intent data and feeding them relevant content to keep them moving down the pipeline.

About Madison Logic

Madison Logic helps B2B marketers convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging with the most influential individuals throughout the buyer journey. For more information, please visit www.madisonlogic.com and follow @madisonlogic on Twitter.

Contact:
Kendall Allen
WIT Strategy
For Madison Logic
kallen@witstrategy.com 

MAD_3_Logo_031516_RGB_color.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
