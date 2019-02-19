Madison Square Garden : Announces Iliza Shlesinger Has Been Added to the All-Star Lineup of Garden of Laughs, Presented by Delta Air Lines

Shlesinger Joins Jerry Seinfeld Along With Bill Burr, Michael Che, John Mulaney, Brian Regan and Jon Stewart for a Night of Stand-Up Comedy to Benefit the Garden of Dreams Foundationat the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 8:00pm

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) and the Garden of Dreams Foundation announced today that comedian Iliza Shlesinger has joined the lineup of Garden of Laughs, presented by Delta Air Lines. Shlesinger joins a celebrated lineup that will include performances by Jerry Seinfeld along with Bill Burr, Michael Che, John Mulaney, Brian Regan and Jon Stewart. The 2019 Garden of Laughs will be hosted by Steve Schirripa and will take place at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 8:00 p.m., with all net proceeds going directly to Garden of Dreams. Tickets are on sale now.

Shlesinger is one of today's leading comedians, recently premiering her fourth Netflix stand-up special, Elder Millennial. Her past Netflix specials include War Paint, Freezing Hot and Confirmed Kills. She recently hosted her late-night limited run talk show, Truth & Iliza, on Freeform. In November 2017, she released her first book 'Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity,' a subversively funny collection of essays and observations on a confident woman's approach to friendship, singlehood and relationships. In addition to stand up, she was recently seen on the big screen in 'Instant Family,' starring Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne.

Garden of Laughs will be hosted by Steve Schirripa, a long-time supporter and member of the Garden of Dreams Foundation advisory board, who is currently starring in 'Blue Bloods' and is best known for his role as Bobby Bacala in 'The Sopranos.' Joining Schirripa and the celebrated comedic lineup will be an esteemed list of entertainment and sports icons who will serve as presenters for this special evening and will be announced closer to the show.

The Garden of Dreams Foundation is a non-profit organization that works with The Madison Square Garden Company and MSG Networks, Inc. to positively impact the lives of children facing obstacles. The Foundation works with 30 partner organizations throughout the tri-state area, including hospitals, wish organizations and community-based organizations, to reach children who are facing challenges such as homelessness, extreme poverty, illness and foster care.

Since it began in 2006, Garden of Dreams has used the magic of MSG and MSG Networks - including the Knicks, Rangers, Radio City Rockettes, Westchester Knicks, famed showplaces and two sports and entertainment networks - to brighten the lives of more than 375,000 children and their families. The Foundation takes pride in its commitment to truly change lives, hosting more than 500 events and programs each year.

In addition, through its Garden of Dreams Giving program, the Foundation provides grants that fund important projects such as the refurbishment of gymnasiums and pediatric areas at local hospitals, and the construction of new dance and music studios. The Foundation also meets the critical needs of college-bound high school seniors by providing four-year scholarships to help students achieve their educational goals.

The 2013, 2015 and 2017 Garden of Laughs events were all sold-out and raised nearly $5 million among them - making Garden of Laughs the most successful fundraiser for the Foundation in its 13-year history. The inaugural event was hosted by Bob Costas and featured comedians Ray Romano, Wanda Sykes, Robert Klein, Brian Regan, Darrell Hammond and Adam Ferrara. The 2015 and 2017 events were both hosted by Steve Schirripa. The 2015 Garden of Laughs featured comedy stars Lewis Black, Bill Burr, Dane Cook, Billy Gardell and John Oliver, and the 2017 event featured Leslie Jones, Sebastian Maniscalco, Tracy Morgan, John Oliver, Chris Rock, Bob Saget and Jerry Seinfeld.

All three events featured a full lineup of celebrity presenters, including Uzo Aduba, Will Arnett, Steve Buscemi, Victor Cruz, Michael J. Fox, John Leguizamo, Norman Reedus, Susan Sarandon, Brooke Shields, Ben Stiller, and Garden of Dreams board members Whoopi Goldberg and Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels.

Garden of Laughs is Executive Produced by Emmy Award-winning television producer and talent manager Rory Rosegarten.

Garden of Laughs is proud to be presented by Delta Air Lines. The Tackle Kids Cancer program at the Children's Cancer Institute at Hackensack University Medical Center, one of the Foundation's long-standing partner organizations, is a key supporting partner of Garden of Laughs.

Ticket prices for Garden of Laughs range from $70-$395 with a select number of VIP packages available. For tickets and more information on Garden of Laughs and the VIP packages, please visit www.gardenoflaughs.com. Tickets are on sale now and are available through Ticketmaster Charge By Phone (1-866-858-0008) and all Ticketmaster outlets. Tickets are also available at the box offices at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theatre.

