Madison Square Garden : Names Patrick Sandusky Senior Vice President, Sports Public Relations

The Madison Square Garden Company Names Patrick Sandusky Senior Vice President, Sports Public Relations

New York, N.Y., February 20, 2019 - The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) today announced that seasoned sports communications executive, Patrick Sandusky, has been named Senior Vice President, Sports Public Relations, effective March 12. Mr. Sandusky will be responsible for all communications activities for the New York Knicks and New York Rangers franchises, two of the most iconic brands in professional sports. Mr. Sandusky joins MSG after spending the last 10 years with the United States Olympic Committee, where he most recently served as Chief External Affairs Officer.

In this newly-created role at MSG, Mr. Sandusky will be responsible for developing and executing effective communications strategies that support the Knicks and Rangers franchises. He will oversee team efforts relating to major announcements, issues management and other communications initiatives. In addition, he will be responsible for helping to develop proactive publicity strategies that further build the Knicks and Rangers brands, while working closely with team management and MSG leadership to provide counsel and support business priorities. Both the Knicks and Rangers public relations teams will report to Mr. Sandusky, who will report to Kim Kerns, MSG's Chief Communications Officer.

'We are pleased to welcome Patrick to The Madison Square Garden Company,' said Ms. Kerns. 'The Knicks and Rangers are two of the most legendary sports brands in the world, and command significant interest across both traditional and non-traditional media. Patrick's experience developing and executing successful communications strategies on a global stage will be a tremendous asset to the Company as both teams continue to execute on their plans to build championship-caliber franchises.'

'It is an honor to join The Madison Square Garden Company,' said Mr. Sandusky. 'After a decade of working with many of the world's greatest athletes at Team USA, I now have the opportunity to work with the Knicks and Rangers, two teams with storied histories, and dedicated and passionate fan bases. I look forward to collaborating with the Knicks and Rangers seasoned public relations teams, team management, and MSG's executive leadership to ensure we are doing everything we can to promote these celebrated franchises.'

Mr. Sandusky brings more than 20 years of public relations experience in the sports industry to his position at MSG. He most recently served as Chief External Affairs Officer for the United States Olympic Committee (USOC), leading all external communications for the world's largest National Olympic Committee. This role included serving as lead spokesperson, overseeing government affairs activities, and driving international outreach and campaigns to promote the U.S. Olympic team in foreign markets. Prior to joining the USOC in 2009, Mr. Sandusky was Vice President of Communications for the Chicago 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Bid Committee, where he served as lead spokesperson and senior advisor to the committee's Chairman and CEO. Before that, Mr. Sandusky worked for global communications consultancy, Hill & Knowlton Public Relations, for nearly a decade, in roles of increasing responsibility in both the firm's Chicago and London offices. His experience includes leading public relations and communications programs for sports organizations including the Big Ten Conference, Chelsea Football Club, and the London 2012 Olympic Bid, as well as many leading global brands including Gillette, Nestle, SAB-Miller and All State Insurance.

Mr. Sandusky has been recognized by Sports Business Journal as a 'Communications Power Player' and was included on the publication's '40 Under 40' list. He has also been named to PR Week's '40 Under 40' list. Mr. Sandusky holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism from Northern Illinois University, where he was a member of the Huskie football team.

