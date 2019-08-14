Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Madison Square Garden : Reschedules Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 09:02pm EDT

New York, N.Y., August 14, 2019 - The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) announced today that its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter earnings conference call has been rescheduled to Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time due to a scheduling issue. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.

To participate via telephone, please dial 877-347-9170 with the conference ID number 2397192 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The call will also be available via live webcast at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com under the heading 'Investors.'

For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 855-859-2056 (conference ID number 2397192). The call replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. The webcast replay will be available on the website until Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

About The Madison Square Garden Company

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; and The Chicago Theatre. Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams - the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, MSG's NBA 2K League franchise. In addition, the Company features the popular original production - the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes - and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England's preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG umbrella is TAO Group, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment dining and nightlife brands: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Vandal. More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com.

# # #

Contacts:

Kimberly Kerns
EVP and Chief Communications Officer
The Madison Square Garden Company
(212) 465-6442 		Ari Danes, CFA
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury
The Madison Square Garden Company
(212) 465-6072

Disclaimer

The Madison Square Garden Company published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 01:01:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:54pCHINA MINMETALS RARE EARTH : raises pollution violations at Minmetals rare earth unit - Xinhua
RE
09:52pVIBRANT : Letter to shareholders in relation to the proposed renewal of the share buyback mandate
PU
09:52pVIBRANT : Notice of annual general meeting
PU
09:52pVIBRANT : Material variances between unaudited financial statements and audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 april 2019
PU
09:52pVIBRANT : Announcement pursuant to rule 704(5) of the listing manual in relation to the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 april 2019
PU
09:52pVIBRANT : Notice of books closure
PU
09:50pBoeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X
RE
09:50pACM RESEARCH : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
AQ
09:47pFidelity Investments wins court battle with IRS over coal tax credits
RE
09:47pLG ELECTRONICS : Latest ai-enabled tv and audio innovations earn top accolades at annual eisa awards
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COAL : Fidelity Investments wins court battle with IRS over coal tax credits
2UK offers $30 million contract to maintain drug supply after Brexit
3FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST : FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Grant of Options
4ORAGENICS INC : ORAGENICS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
5AHF Applauds Appointment of Winnie Byanyima as Head of UNAIDS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group