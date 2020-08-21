Madrid advises residents to stay at home as virus cases soar

MADRID, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Authorities in Madrid on Friday
advised residents in areas with a high level of coronavirus
cases to stay at home as the Spanish health ministry reported
more than 3,000 new infections for the fourth day running.
The country logged 3,650 coronavirus infections in the past
24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 386,054. With 1,199
infections, Madrid accounted for nearly a third of the new
cases.
The region's deputy health chief, Antonio Zapatero, urged
people to avoid unnecessary trips and meetings, and said those
in the worst-hit areas should stay at home, though he ruled out
any mandatory confinement for now.
"Although we're worried, I don't think the situation merits
targeted lockdowns," he told reporters.
After being criticised for failing to give details on when
and how schools would reopen, Madrid's education department said
a full return to face-to-face classes would not be possible in
September. Instead, students are likely to receive a mixture of
in-person and online teaching.
"All teachers have a lot of uncertainty. There haven't been
clear guidelines," said Rocio Penco Valenzuela, a teacher in
Madrid. "We have no idea (about how schools will reopen) and we
are a bit scared."
A total of 28,838 people in Spain have been killed in the
epidemic. The government to impose a strict lockdown in March
until the situation eased in June.
In an effort to stall a resurgence, the national government
has shut down night clubs, told restaurants to close at 1 a.m.
and all but banned smoking in public.
Equality Minister Irene Montero earlier demanded regional
leaders take steps to close down brothels, which have been
linked to at least one cluster of infections.
During a briefing on Thursday, health emergency chief
Fernando Simon bluntly warned that things were not going well,
but stressed that the spiraling caseload was not a nationwide
phenomenon.
"At a national level we cannot say the virus is out of
control, although in some areas perhaps it is," he said.
