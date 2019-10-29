Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Magazine Luiza : 3Q19 Earnings Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 07:27pm EDT

October 29, 2019

Magazine Luiza S.A. (B3: MGLU3)

3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release (IFRS equivalent)

3Q19 HIGHLIGHTS

Marketplace grew 300%, reaching 26% of total e-commerce

E-commerce grew 96%, reaching R$3.3 billion and 48% of total sales

Physical store sales grew 19% (9% same store sales)

Total sales rose 47%, reaching R$6.8 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of R$301 million, 6.2% margin

Adjusted Net profit reached R$136 million, 2.8% margin

Net cash position of R$0.6 billion in Sep/19

  • Consistent market share gains. In 3Q19, total sales (physical stores, traditional e-commerce (1P) and marketplace (3P)) increased 46.9% to R$6.8 billion, reflecting growth of 96.0% in e-commerce (on top of 54.6% growth in 3Q18) and 19.0% in physical stores (same store sales growth of 9.4% on top of 16.3% growth in 3Q18). It is worth highlighting the performance of the 126 stores opened in the last 12 months that generated sales above our expectations, expanding total physical store sales growth by 9.6 p.p.. Even without considering the excellent performance of Netshoes, which contributed R$699.3 million in sales, Magalu's e-commerce grew 54.1%.
  • Accelerated growth in e-commerce. E-commerce sales grew 96.0% in 3Q19, reaching 48.3% of total sales, compared to market growth of 24.7% (E-bit). In traditional e-commerce (1P), sales grew 66.3%, and the marketplace contributed with additional sales of R$853.7 million, growing 300.3% and representing 26.0% of total e-commerce. Among other things, Magalu's market share gains were driven by: app performance--with 14 million MAU (including Magalu Superapp, Netshoes, Zattini and Época Cosméticos); an increase in the seller base; the growth of marketplace assortment; the maturation of multichannel projects; faster delivery, and the maintenance of our high level of customer service as evinced by our superior RA1000 ranking.
  • Evolution of gross profit, investments in level of service and new customer acquisition. In 3Q19, adjusted gross profit increased 36.6% to R$1.5 billion. Adjusted gross margin increased 90 bps to 30.6% reflecting the growth of new categories, especially by Netshoes sales, and the excellent performance of the marketplace. Adjusted operating expenses increased 46.9% in 3Q19 due to the acquisition of Netshoes, as well as additional investment in the level of service. It is worth highlighting the fast evolution of Netshoes results, specifically the fact that they have already practically reached breakeven in EBITDA margin.
  • Significant Luizacred growth. Luizacred´s total revenue grew 37.3% in 3Q19. The Luiza Card base increased 23.1% YoY reaching 4.9 million cards. In the same period, Luiza Card revenue grew 35.1% to R$6.9 billion. The total portfolio grew an impressive 42.3% in the last 12 months reaching R$10.3 billion. In 3Q19, taking into account the high customer base growth and the effects of the adoption of IFRS 9, Luizacred's profit was R$14.4 million.
  • EBITDA and net income. In 3Q19, Adjusted EBITDA reached R$300.7 million. High sales growth and the positive contribution of e-commerce were responsible for the EBITDA growth of 7,0%. Additional investments in service levels and the Netshoes acquisition influenced the EBITDA margin, which decreased from 7.7% to 6.2% in 3Q19. Taking into account the financial expenses dilution and the benefit of interest on equity, adjusted net income reached R$136.3 million, growing 12.7%.
  • Strong cash flow generation and ROIC. Cash flow from operations adjusted by receivables, reached R$0.8 billion in the last twelve months (LTM), due to improved results and disciplined working capital management. It is worth mentioning the cash generation of R$206.3 in 3Q19. Once again, the Company presented high growth with high ROIC and strong cash generation. In 3Q19, ROIC reached 20% and 23% LTM.
  • Net cash position and capital structure. In the last 12 months, adjusted net cash went from R$1.3 billion in Sep/18 to R$0.6 billion in Sep/19. This variation is entirely related to the Netshoes acquisition concluded in Jun/19. As of this date the Company reached a total cash position of R$1.8 billion, with cash and securities of R$0.5 billion and credit card receivables

of R$1.3 billion.

MGLU3: R$ 41.15 per share

Conference call: October 30, 2019 (Wednesday)

Investor Relations: Tel. +55 11 3504-2727

Total Shares: 1,524,731,712

10:30AM in US Time (EST): +1 646 828-8246

www.magazineluiza.com.br/ri

Market Cap: R$ 62.7 billion

11:30AM in Brazil Time: +55 11 3193-1080

ri@magazineluiza.com.br

Magalu

3Q19 Earnings Release

R$ million (except when otherwise indicated)

3Q19

3Q18

% Chg

9M19

9M18

% Chg

Total Sales¹ (including marketplace)

6,817.6

4,640.6

46.9%

18,282.6

13,725.5

33.2%

Gross Revenue

5,999.4

4,444.5

35.0%

16,508.8

13,298.0

24.1%

Net Revenue

4,864.2

3,670.5

32.5%

13,501.3

10,979.9

23.0%

Gross Income

1,424.9

1,089.9

30.7%

3,728.6

3,241.2

15.0%

Gross Margin

0.3

29.7%

-40 bps

27.6%

29.5%

-190 bps

EBITDA

501.2

278.9

79.7%

1,276.5

891.8

43.1%

EBITDA Margin

10.3%

7.6%

270 bps

9.5%

8.1%

140 bps

Net Income

235.1

119.6

96.7%

753.8

407.8

84.9%

Net Margin

4.8%

3.3%

150 bps

5.6%

3.7%

190 bps

Adjusted - Gross Income

1,488.9

1,089.9

36.6%

3,964.57

3,241.2

22.3%

Adjusted - Gross Margin

30.6%

29.7%

90 bps

29.4%

29.5%

-10 bps

Adjusted - EBITDA

300.7

281.0

7.0%

909.3

885.1

2.7%

Adjusted - EBITDA Margin

6.2%

7.7%

-150 bps

6.7%

8.1%

-140 bps

-

-

-

-

Adjusted - Net Income

136.3

121.0

12.7%

366.8

403.4

-9.1%

Adjusted - Net Margin

2.8%

3.3%

-50 bps

2.7%

3.7%

-100 bps

Same Physical Store Sales Growth

9.4%

16.3%

-

5.8%

19.7%

-

Total Physical Store Sales Growth

19.0%

24.0%

-

14.5%

26.4%

-

Internet Sales Growth (1P)

66.3%

43.8%

-

43.8%

50.5%

-

Total E-commerce Sales Growth

96.0%

54.6%

-

68.2%

61.4%

-

E-commerce Share in Total Sales

48.3%

36.2%

12.1 pp

44.0%

34.9%

9.2 pp

Number of Stores - End of Period

1,039

913

126 stores

1,039

913

126 stores

Sales Area - End of Period (M2)

612,353

551,432

11.0%

612,353

551,432

11.0%

  1. Total Sales includes sales from physical stores, traditional e-commerce (1P) and marketplace (3P).
  2. E-commerceSales include Netshoes sales.

2

Magalu

3Q19 Earnings Release

IFRS 16 AND NON-RECURRING EVENTS

IFRS 16 introduced a single model for the accounting of leases in the balance sheet of lessees. As a result, the Company, as lessee, recognized as assets the right to use underlying assets and their corresponding lease liabilities.

In 3Q19, the Company was successful in another lawsuit regarding the unconstitutionality of the inclusion of ICMS in the PIS / Cofins tax basis.

For ease of comparability with 3Q18, 3Q19 results are also being presented in an adjusted view, without the effects of IFRS 16, tax credits, and other non-recurring provisions and expenses.

CONCILIATION ADJUSTED INCOME

3Q19

V.A.

IFRS 16

Non-

3Q19

V.A.

STATEMENT (R$ million)

Pro-forma

recurring

Gross Revenue

5,999.4

123.3%

-

-

5,999.4

123.3%

Taxes and Deductions

(1,135.2)

-23.3%

-

-

(1,135.2)

-23.3%

Net Revenue

4,864.2

100.0%

-

-

4,864.2

100.0%

Total Costs

(3,375.3)

-69.4%

-

(64.0)

(3,439.3)

-70.7%

Gross Income

1,488.9

30.6%

-

(64.0)

1,424.9

29.3%

Selling Expenses

(957.5)

-19.7%

67.5

-

(890.0)

-18.3%

General and Administrative Expenses

(236.5)

-4.9%

29.3

-

(207.1)

-4.3%

Provisions for Loan Losses

(20.2)

-0.4%

-

-

(20.2)

-0.4%

Other Operating Revenues, Net

15.3

0.3%

-

167.7

183.0

3.8%

Equity in Subsidiaries

10.6

0.2%

-

-

10.6

0.2%

Total Operating Expenses

(1,188.3)

-24.4%

96.9

167.7

(923.7)

-19.0%

EBITDA

300.7

6.2%

96.9

103.7

501.2

10.3%

Depreciation and Amortization

(58.7)

-1.2%

(105.2)

-

(163.9)

-3.4%

EBIT

241.9

5.0%

(8.3)

103.7

337.3

6.9%

Financial Results

(93.9)

-1.9%

(5.3)

59.8

(39.5)

-0.8%

Operating Income

148.0

3.0%

(13.7)

163.4

297.8

6.1%

Income Tax and Social Contribution

(11.7)

-0.2%

4.6

(55.6)

(62.7)

-1.3%

Net Income

136.3

2.8%

(9.0)

107.8

235.1

4.8%

3

Magalu

3Q19 Earnings Release

Adjustments - Non - Recurring Events

Adjustments

Increased Inventory Provision

Tax Credits

Tax Provisions

Expert Fees

Pre-operating Store Expenses

Retention Contracts / Non-Competition

EBITDA Adjustments

Update - Tax Credits PIS/Cofins - Tax Credits Acquisition Expenses / Non recurring

Financial Result Adjustments

Income Tax and Social Contribution

Net Income Adjustments

3Q19

9M19

(64.0)

(236.0)

240.8

812.0

(16.7)

(246.7)

(28.8)

(144.0)

(12.1)

(20.3)

(15.6)

(52.1)

103.7

112.9

62.7

522.5

(2.9)

(22.2)

-

(39.7)

59.8

460.7

(55.6)

(157.9)

107.8

415.8

4

Magalu

3Q19 Earnings Release

MESSAGE FROM THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Earlier this year, we shared our ambitious plans for 2019. Since then, Magalu's trajectory has been exponential, fueled by our multichannel digital platform; commitment to promoting strategic innovation, and the diligent execution of Magalu's 30,000 employees.

Below is a summary of key highlights from this quarter:

At the end of 3Q19, our active customer base reached a total of 23.5 million customers, a 44% increase compared to the same period last year. This expansion can be seen across all channels. Our e-commerce customer base has almost doubled, largely due to accelerated expansion of the marketplace and the incorporation of 4.1 million unique Netshoes customers.

The number of physical stores this quarter topped 1,000 units across 18 Brazilian states, a landmark moment in the company's history. Winning the attention, trust, and loyalty of Brazilians is a crucial part of Magalu's multiplatform strategy-and our results suggest that we are on the right track.

Our efforts to transition the Magalu app to a superapp are well underway. The Magalu App currently features Netshoes, Zattini, and Época Cosméticos. At the end of the quarter, the Magalu app recorded 14 million active monthly users.

E-commerce sales continue to stand out as a key driver of growth. Year-on-year,e-commerce sales rose by 96%, accounting for 48% of total sales. In September, e-commerce accounted for 50% of total sales for the first time in the company's history. E- commerce sales have grown 50% or more for the last 11 consecutive quarters, reflecting Magalu's attainment of its exponential growth objective.

Our marketplace also continues to achieve exponential growth. In 3Q19, platform sales grew by 300% to R$854 million, accounting for 26% of total e-commerce sales. Over 3,000 new sellers joined our platform in the last three months. The Magalu marketplace currently contains 11,400 sellers who, jointly, offer nearly 12 million items to our customer base.

Our physical stores continue to play an essential role in our multichannel strategy. In 3Q19, we opened 52 new stores and entered two new Brazilian states: Pará and Mato Grosso. The integration of our physical and digital stores enables us to offer faster delivery times and lower shipping costs, providing customers in these regions with the best possible shopping experience. Same store sales grew by 9% this quarter. Taking into consideration the impact of new stores, physical store sales grew by 19%.

External events including: historically low inflation levels;, falling interest rates; the rollout of "Semana do Brasil" (Brazil Week), and a gradual upswing in economic growth also contributed to Magalu's positive results during this quarter. Our total sales rose by 47% on a year-by-year basis driven by an excellent performance by Netshoes. Excluding Netshoes sales, Magalu's sales grew by a substantial 32%.

Since October, customers making purchases on the Netshoes and Zattini websites may pick up their orders in select Magalu stores located in the City of São Paulo. Early results have been outstanding. The plan is to extend this In-Store Pickup option to physical stores in other regions throughout 2020. We also launched the new version of the Netshoes environment inside the Magalu App. This new version combines the Netshoes shopping experience with Magalu's high traffic. As a direct result of this new format, brands such as Adidas, Olympikus and Asics have allowed their products to be listed on Magalu, joining other leading brands that were already present.

Approximately four months after its acquisition, Netshoes has already recovered its sales growth and achieved EBITDA margin break-even. The two companies have also been integrating at an accelerated pace. Nearly 40 workgroups composed of representatives of Magalu and Netshoes are performing business analyses to determine best practices and implement them. We reaffirm our enthusiasm for the business, the people and the opportunities ahead.

Since October, customers making purchases on the Netshoes and Zattini websites may pick up their orders in some Magalu stores located in the City of São Paulo. Early results have been outstanding. The plan is to extend this In-Store Pickup option to physical stores in other regions throughout 2020.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Magazine Luiza SA published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 23:26:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:03pBOEING : EFE News Briefs for Tuesday, Oct. 29 (End of the Day)
AQ
08:03pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, REMINDS BEIGENE, LTD. (BGNE) INVESTORS OF ONGOING INVESTIGATION OF POSSIBLE SECURITIES FRAUD : Investors Who Suffered Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm
GL
08:02pKEY : Joint Venture Formalised for Meeba Programme
PU
08:02pAHF Board Celebrates Successful Annual Retreat in Chicago
BU
08:01pGlobal Petroleum Liquid Feedstock Market 2019-2023| Innovations In The Downstream Sector to Boost Growth| Technavio
BU
08:01pLANDSCAPEHUB : Expands Leadership Team, Welcomes Josh Chapman as Chief Operating Officer
BU
07:59pBOSTON BEER : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:59pARCH CAPITAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:58pCHEMOURS COMPANY ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Chemours Company and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
07:57pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Sygnus Credit Investments limited (SCI) – Resignation of a Director
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : WhatsApp sues Israel's NSO for allegedly helping spies hack phones around the world
2HEALTH AND HAPPINES(H&H)INTRNTNL HDS : HEALTH AND HAPPINES H&H INTRNTNL HDS : Redemption of Senior Notes 7.25%..
3LI BAO GE : PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF ONE RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY FOUR EXISTING SHARES HELD ON T..
4SHANGHAI LA CHAPELLE FASHION CO., LT : SHANGHAI LA CHAPELLE FASHION : ANNOUNCEMENT OF CERTAIN UNAUDITED KEY PE..
5CIELO S.A. : CIELO S A : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of Interest on Capital

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group