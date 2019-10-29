Magazine Luiza : 3Q19 Earnings Release

In 3Q19, adjusted gross profit increased 36.6% to R$1.5 billion. Adjusted gross margin increased 90 bps to 30.6% reflecting the growth of new categories, especially by Netshoes sales, and the excellent performance of the marketplace. Adjusted operating expenses increased 46.9% in 3Q19 due to the acquisition of Netshoes, as well as additional investment in the level of service. It is worth highlighting the fast evolution of Netshoes results, specifically the fact that they have already practically reached breakeven in EBITDA margin.

For ease of comparability with 3Q18, 3Q19 results are also being presented in an adjusted view, without the effects of IFRS 16, tax credits, and other non-recurring provisions and expenses.

In 3Q19, the Company was successful in another lawsuit regarding the unconstitutionality of the inclusion of ICMS in the PIS / Cofins tax basis.

IFRS 16 introduced a single model for the accounting of leases in the balance sheet of lessees. As a result, the Company, as lessee, recognized as assets the right to use underlying assets and their corresponding lease liabilities.

Earlier this year, we shared our ambitious plans for 2019. Since then, Magalu's trajectory has been exponential, fueled by our multichannel digital platform; commitment to promoting strategic innovation, and the diligent execution of Magalu's 30,000 employees.

Below is a summary of key highlights from this quarter:

At the end of 3Q19, our active customer base reached a total of 23.5 million customers, a 44% increase compared to the same period last year. This expansion can be seen across all channels. Our e-commerce customer base has almost doubled, largely due to accelerated expansion of the marketplace and the incorporation of 4.1 million unique Netshoes customers.

The number of physical stores this quarter topped 1,000 units across 18 Brazilian states, a landmark moment in the company's history. Winning the attention, trust, and loyalty of Brazilians is a crucial part of Magalu's multiplatform strategy-and our results suggest that we are on the right track.

Our efforts to transition the Magalu app to a superapp are well underway. The Magalu App currently features Netshoes, Zattini, and Época Cosméticos. At the end of the quarter, the Magalu app recorded 14 million active monthly users.

E-commerce sales continue to stand out as a key driver of growth. Year-on-year,e-commerce sales rose by 96%, accounting for 48% of total sales. In September, e-commerce accounted for 50% of total sales for the first time in the company's history. E- commerce sales have grown 50% or more for the last 11 consecutive quarters, reflecting Magalu's attainment of its exponential growth objective.

Our marketplace also continues to achieve exponential growth. In 3Q19, platform sales grew by 300% to R$854 million, accounting for 26% of total e-commerce sales. Over 3,000 new sellers joined our platform in the last three months. The Magalu marketplace currently contains 11,400 sellers who, jointly, offer nearly 12 million items to our customer base.

Our physical stores continue to play an essential role in our multichannel strategy. In 3Q19, we opened 52 new stores and entered two new Brazilian states: Pará and Mato Grosso. The integration of our physical and digital stores enables us to offer faster delivery times and lower shipping costs, providing customers in these regions with the best possible shopping experience. Same store sales grew by 9% this quarter. Taking into consideration the impact of new stores, physical store sales grew by 19%.

External events including: historically low inflation levels;, falling interest rates; the rollout of "Semana do Brasil" (Brazil Week), and a gradual upswing in economic growth also contributed to Magalu's positive results during this quarter. Our total sales rose by 47% on a year-by-year basis driven by an excellent performance by Netshoes. Excluding Netshoes sales, Magalu's sales grew by a substantial 32%.

Since October, customers making purchases on the Netshoes and Zattini websites may pick up their orders in select Magalu stores located in the City of São Paulo. Early results have been outstanding. The plan is to extend this In-Store Pickup option to physical stores in other regions throughout 2020. We also launched the new version of the Netshoes environment inside the Magalu App. This new version combines the Netshoes shopping experience with Magalu's high traffic. As a direct result of this new format, brands such as Adidas, Olympikus and Asics have allowed their products to be listed on Magalu, joining other leading brands that were already present.

Approximately four months after its acquisition, Netshoes has already recovered its sales growth and achieved EBITDA margin break-even. The two companies have also been integrating at an accelerated pace. Nearly 40 workgroups composed of representatives of Magalu and Netshoes are performing business analyses to determine best practices and implement them. We reaffirm our enthusiasm for the business, the people and the opportunities ahead.

