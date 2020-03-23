Magazine Luiza : Material Fact - Cancellation of AGM/EGM and Covid-19

MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID: 47.960.950/0001-21

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.3.0010481.1

MATERIAL FACT

MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. ("Company" or "Magalu") announces to its shareholders and the market in general that, due to the spread of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Brazil, the Company has decided to cancel its General and Extraordinary meetings of shareholders scheduled for April 9th, 2020. A new date, along with new accompanying documents, will be made available in due course.

At the beginning of the crisis, we created a Contingency Committee, which meets daily to make decisions regarding important objectives such as how to ensure: the health of stakeholders; business continuity and the maximum preservation of jobs.

Putting people in first place is one of Magalu's core values and, since the beginning of this global crisis, taking care of the health and well-being of our employees, customers and the communities in which we operate has been our top priority. For this reason, we reinforced hygiene measures and adopted strict operating protocols for our distribution centers and offices in accordance with the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Brazilian Ministry of Health. In addition to these measures, we decided, from today onwards, to close all of our physical stores for an indefinite period.

As the crisis reached Brazil, we quickly implemented a series of actions designed to mitigate the spread of the virus: we restricted travel; canceled an important leadership event for thousands of employees; instituted remote work policies for a large percentage of the administrative staff, and migrated to online training. All of this in order to reduce the traffic of employees and partners. Employees belonging to high risk groups were also asked to isolate at home in order to minimize their risk of infection.

Initially, our store teams were divided into two shifts with alternating schedules. Thus, the social contact between these employees was reduced. Hygiene measures were also intensified with the importance of strictly adhering to the new guidelines emphatically reinforced through our internal communication channels. All of this was effective in reducing exposure while we decided to temporarily close our physical store operation.

In this challenging environment, which requires social isolation to contain the spread of the virus, our marketing efforts have been focused on reminding customers that they can continue to use our e- commerce platform. More than ever, we have reinforced our strategy called #TemNoMagalu (#TheyHaveItAtMagalu). We are expanding our assortment, with an emphasis on new categories. We expanded the offer of free shipping on our SuperApp for products related to combating Covid-19, such as hand sanitizer and other cleaning and personal hygiene products. We have adopted the same measure for thousands of other items including everything that you need to work remotely, play with children or exercise at home. We are certain that our e-commerce and logistics platforms will play an important role in helping to meet the increased consumer demand for these products.