Magazine Luiza : Notice to the Market - Partnership with Linx

MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 47.960.950/0001-21

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.3.0010481.1

Notice to the Market

Magazine Luiza S.A. ("Company" or "Magalu") (Ticker - B3: MGLU3) in compliance with Section 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporate Law"), and pursuant to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) Rule No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, announces to its shareholders and the market in general that Magalu has entered into an agreement with Linx S.A. ("Linx") whereby Linx will integrate their omnichannel order management system into Magalu's marketplace, including Netshoes.

Under the terms of the partnership, Linx OMNI OMS users, who are not yet sellers on Magalu's platform will be able to easily publish their online and offline catalogs on Magalu's marketplace, accelerating their sales. In addition, Magalu sellers who are users of Linx's OMNI OMS system will be able to use their physical stores as pick-up locations for products sold on Magalu's platform.

This partnership represents a further step towards Magalu's objective of digitalizing Brazilian retail, providing traditional and analog retailers the ability to make their catalogs of products available to millions of customers on Magalu's digital platform.

Magalu will keep its shareholders and the market duly informed in accordance with applicable law.

São Paulo, November 26, 2019.

Roberto Bellissimo Rodrigues

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer