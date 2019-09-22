Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Magellan Financial : Investor Relations Information Pack

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 10:07pm EDT

Magellan Financial Group Limited

Investor Relations Information Pack September 2019

Overview and History

Magellan Financial Group

  • Specialised global equities fund manager investing over the medium to long term
  • Over A$92 billion in funds under management
  • ASX-listedtop 100 company
  • Over 120 employees
  • Two segments:
    • Magellan Asset Management (funds management business)
    • Principal Investments (balance sheet investments)
  • Significant director and employee ownership
  • Simple and scalable philosophy
  • Based in Sydney with offices in Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Auckland and Chicago

As at 30 August 2019

Magellan|3

Investment Strategies

As at 30 August 2019

Investment

Portfolio

Description

FUM

Strategy

Managers

(A$bn)

Hamish Douglass

Global Equities, High Conviction, Global Trust

Global Equities

Stefan Marcionetti

68.3

Specialised and focused global equity strategy

Chris Wheldon

Global Listed

Gerald Stack

Select (specialised and focused global listed infrastructure strategy) and

Ofer Karliner

16.2

Infrastructure

Core (enhanced beta strategy)

Ben McVicar

Dom Giuliano

Two strategies: Global, US

Sustainable

Relatively concentrated portfolios of 20 to 50 securities

nm

Alan Pullen

Low carbon overlay

Australian Equities

John Sevior

Specialised and focused Australian equities strategies

(Airlie Funds

Matt Williams

7.6

Concentrated portfolios of Airlie's best ideas

Management)

Emma Goodsell

92.1

Magellan|4

History

  • Established in 2006 by Hamish Douglass and Chris Mackay
    • Hamish Douglass: Prior to Magellan, Hamish was Co-Head of Global Banking for Deutsche Bank AG in Australia and New Zealand
    • Chris Mackay: Prior to Magellan, Chris was Chairman of UBS Australasia, having previously been its Chief Executive Officer
  • Commenced trading on ASX in 2006 through the restructure and recapitalisation of an existing listed entity
  • The company was originally capitalised with >$100 million for working capital and to initially seed the investment strategies

Magellan|5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Magellan Financial Group Limited published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 02:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:14pEXPLAINER : Thomas Cook collapses - What next and why?
RE
11:12pWING ON INTERNATIONAL : 2019 Interim Report
PU
11:03pTrafigura joins others to lend $1 billion to independent Chinese oil refiner
RE
11:02pAVATION : 23/09/19 Exercise of Warrants
PU
11:02pAVATION : 23/09/19 ATR 72-600 aircraft delivery
PU
11:01pASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Eyes on U.S. prize, Primark considers Central American suppliers
RE
11:01pBritish travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, stranding hundreds of thousands
RE
11:00pBritish travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, stranding hundreds of thousands
RE
10:52pEDOM TECHNOLOGY : STMicroelectronics Brings 32-Bit-MCU Possibilities to Simple Applications with First 8-Pin STM32 Microcontrollers
PU
10:52pCHINA TOUYUN TECH : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Holders
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, stranding hundreds of thousands
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3Oil gains on Saudi supply disruption, Mideast tensions
4Asian shares firmer on improved Sino-U.S. trade tone, oil up 1%
5TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : BILLIONS OF EUROS, MILLIONS OF JOBS: Europe's carmakers warn on no-deal Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group