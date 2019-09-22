Magellan Financial : Investor Relations Information Pack

Magellan Financial Group Limited
Investor Relations Information Pack September 2019
Magellan Financial Group
-
Specialised global equities fund manager investing over the medium to long term
-
Over A$92 billion in funds under management
-
ASX-listedtop 100 company
-
Over 120 employees
-
Two segments:
-
-
Magellan Asset Management (funds management business)
-
Principal Investments (balance sheet investments)
-
Significant director and employee ownership
-
Simple and scalable philosophy
-
Based in Sydney with offices in Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Auckland and Chicago
As at 30 August 2019
Magellan|3
Investment Strategies
As at 30 August 2019
|
Investment
|
Portfolio
|
Description
|
FUM
|
Strategy
|
Managers
|
(A$bn)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hamish Douglass
|
•
|
Global Equities, High Conviction, Global Trust
|
|
Global Equities
|
Stefan Marcionetti
|
68.3
|
•
|
Specialised and focused global equity strategy
|
|
Chris Wheldon
|
|
|
|
|
|
Global Listed
|
Gerald Stack
|
•
|
Select (specialised and focused global listed infrastructure strategy) and
|
|
Ofer Karliner
|
16.2
|
Infrastructure
|
|
Core (enhanced beta strategy)
|
Ben McVicar
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dom Giuliano
|
• Two strategies: Global, US
|
|
Sustainable
|
•
|
Relatively concentrated portfolios of 20 to 50 securities
|
nm
|
Alan Pullen
|
|
•
|
Low carbon overlay
|
|
|
|
|
Australian Equities
|
John Sevior
|
•
|
Specialised and focused Australian equities strategies
|
|
(Airlie Funds
|
Matt Williams
|
7.6
|
•
|
Concentrated portfolios of Airlie's best ideas
|
Management)
|
Emma Goodsell
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
92.1
|
|
|
|
|
Magellan|4
History
-
Established in 2006 by Hamish Douglass and Chris Mackay
-
-
Hamish Douglass: Prior to Magellan, Hamish was Co-Head of Global Banking for Deutsche Bank AG in Australia and New Zealand
-
Chris Mackay: Prior to Magellan, Chris was Chairman of UBS Australasia, having previously been its Chief Executive Officer
-
Commenced trading on ASX in 2006 through the restructure and recapitalisation of an existing listed entity
-
The company was originally capitalised with >$100 million for working capital and to initially seed the investment strategies
Magellan|5
