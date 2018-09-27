Log in
Magellan Jets : CEO, Joshua Hebert, Breaks New Ground as the Air Charter Safety Foundation Names Him the New Vice Chairman

09/27/2018 | 07:05pm CEST

The Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF) recently announced Joshua Hebert, Founder and CEO of Magellan Jets, as the new ACSF Vice-Chairman.

For years the ACSF has served as the only non-commercial resource to the business, charter and fractional ownership industry. Joshua Hebert joins a board of directors comprised of industry thought leaders and influencers at the ACSF with a common vision of continuously improving the levels of safety and security for everyone. The goal is to continue to set the bar for a single, elevated, and uncompromising level of safety that every operator should aspire to attain and every passenger and crewmember should come to expect.

The exciting announcement comes in the midst of an already historic year for Magellan Jets as they celebrate their 10-year anniversary in 2018. Through an unwavering commitment to safety, the company has created an infrastructure at the forefront of private aviation. Recognizing that commitment, The ACSF made history by naming Magellan Jets to the board, marking the first time a charter broker has ever held the position.

Hebert continues to develop additional layers of safety, specifically by creating the Magellan Jets Preferred Network. This exclusive network of operators has standards that only 8% of operators around the world meet. With his efforts in continuously pushing a safer industry, Hebert now begins his time as Vice-Chairman of the ACSF.

"Joshua has been an invaluable member of the ACSF Executive Committee and Board of Governors," said ACSF President Bryan Burns. "With his knowledge and experience as a leader in the aviation industry, he will continue to support and promote the foundation's ongoing risk management programs."

Hebert founded Magellan Jets in 2008 with 15 years of experience in investment banking, marketing, and aviation. His expertise in business start-ups, transformations, search engine optimization, and marketing has enabled him to grow Magellan Jets into the brand it is today.

Hebert says, “Safety has always been the foundation of the Magellan Jets family and such an integral part of our success. To have that recognized by an organization held in such high regard in this industry, the ACSF, is one of my greatest honors in the 20 years I’ve spent in the private jet industry.”

For more information, call 1-877-550-JETS (5387) or visit www.magellanjets.com.


© Business Wire 2018
