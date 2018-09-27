Magellan Jets : CEO, Joshua Hebert, Breaks New Ground as the Air Charter Safety Foundation Names Him the New Vice Chairman

The Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF) recently announced Joshua
Hebert, Founder and CEO of Magellan Jets, as the new ACSF Vice-Chairman.
For years the ACSF has served as the only non-commercial resource to the
business, charter and fractional ownership industry. Joshua Hebert joins
a board of directors comprised of industry thought leaders and
influencers at the ACSF with a common vision of continuously improving
the levels of safety and security for everyone. The goal is to continue
to set the bar for a single, elevated, and uncompromising level of
safety that every operator should aspire to attain and every passenger
and crewmember should come to expect.
The exciting announcement comes in the midst of an already historic year
for Magellan Jets as they celebrate their 10-year anniversary in 2018.
Through an unwavering commitment to safety, the company has created an
infrastructure at the forefront of private aviation. Recognizing that
commitment, The ACSF made history by naming Magellan Jets to the board,
marking the first time a charter broker has ever held the position.
Hebert continues to develop additional layers of safety, specifically by
creating the Magellan Jets Preferred Network. This exclusive network of
operators has standards that only 8% of operators around the world meet.
With his efforts in continuously pushing a safer industry, Hebert now
begins his time as Vice-Chairman of the ACSF.
"Joshua has been an invaluable member of the ACSF Executive Committee
and Board of Governors," said ACSF President Bryan Burns. "With his
knowledge and experience as a leader in the aviation industry, he will
continue to support and promote the foundation's ongoing risk management
programs."
Hebert founded Magellan Jets in 2008 with 15 years of experience in
investment banking, marketing, and aviation. His expertise in business
start-ups, transformations, search engine optimization, and marketing
has enabled him to grow Magellan Jets into the brand it is today.
Hebert says, “Safety has always been the foundation of the Magellan
Jets family and such an integral part of our success. To have
that recognized by an organization held in such high regard in this
industry, the ACSF, is one of my greatest honors in the 20 years I’ve
spent in the private jet industry.”
For more information, call 1-877-550-JETS (5387) or visit www.magellanjets.com.
